The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday secured the deportation of fugitive Sujith Kumar from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to India in connection with a 2008 murder case, the agency said on Thursday. Kumar had been absconding for several years and was wanted in a murder case registered by the Kerala Police. more

The operation was carried out in coordination with the ministry of external affairs, the ministry of home affairs and the Kerala Police.

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Kumar had been absconding for several years and was wanted in a murder case registered by the Kerala Police. He was traced and arrested by UAE authorities following an Interpol Red Notice issued at the request of the Kerala Police, the CBI said in a press release.

According to the CBI's press release, the murder took place in October 2008. Kumar and other accused persons allegedly formed an unlawful assembly armed with deadly weapons and attacked a man who was speaking to the complainant on the roadside, owing to previous enmity. The victim sustained multiple injuries and died at a hospital on the same day.

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A chargesheet in the case has been filed before the competent court, the agency said.

The CBI's National Central Bureau (NCB) in New Delhi had secured the publication of an Interpol Red Notice against Kumar at the request of Kerala Police. UAE authorities subsequently traced and arrested him and agreed to deport him to India after completing the required legal formalities.

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An escort team from Kerala Police travelled to the UAE and took custody of Kumar. The team, along with him, arrived in Kochi on November 25.

The CBI, which serves as India's National Central Bureau for Interpol, coordinates international police cooperation with law enforcement agencies across the country through its BHARATPOL platform.

Since 2019, more than 300 wanted criminals have been brought back to India through Interpol channels, including 76 fugitives in 2026 so far, the agency said.