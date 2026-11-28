WWE wrestler Jermaine Haley, better known by his ring name Bronson Reed, has died at the age of 38 due to “medical complications,” the company announced on Friday. WWE described Reed as “a larger-than-life figure” and extended condolences to his family. WWE confirmed the death of Australian wrestler Jermaine Haley, known to fans as Bronson Reed, weeks after he suffered injuries in Saudi Arabia. (Bronson Reed | Instagram ) more

“WWE is devastated to announce that Jermaine Haley, known to WWE fans as Bronson Reed, passed away earlier today,” the company said in a statement posted on X.

They added, “Jermaine was a larger-than-life figure in WWE, but more importantly, he was a phenomenal person, a devoted family man, and a beloved colleague.”

The Australian star’s death came weeks after he reportedly sustained serious injuries during Crown Jewel 2026 in Saudi Arabia.