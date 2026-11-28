Every computer I have used has required me to learn something: commands, menu options and settings. But I see a future where Artificial Intelligence (AI) will change that. Soon, you will be able to say what you want computers to do, and your AI agents will do it for you. Command lines made us learn the machine’s language; icons let us recognise things and touch let us interact with them. AI agents will let us say what we need. (Reuters) more

The ENIAC, built in the 1940s, sped up calculations for the US military, but it required specialised programmers. Then, with the advent of the command line, computers became more accessible. Still, you had to learn a programming language.

In the 1970s, Xerox PARC’s Alto further advanced computing with the mouse, and on-screen icons that users could click instead of memorising commands. The PC made its way into homes.

When touchscreens appeared, people started swiping and tapping; the computer was brought to your palms.

The International Telecommunication Union estimated that six billion people used the internet in 2025, compared to two billion in 2010. It estimated that 82% of people, aged 10 and older, own a mobile phone.

But there are millions who find computers difficult to use. The WHO estimates that 1.3 billion people live with disabilities and are challenged by traditional computing interfaces. Natural language interfaces can serve such people. AI will take a goal in plain language, break it into tasks, and execute it step-by-step.

But I am excited about India, where most of its digital growth has occurred through mobile phones.

True, language is a problem. But to fix this, there’s the Digital India BHASHINI initiative, an AI-driven, multilingual translation platform designed to make computing easier for everyone. Still, something that works in Hindi might fail in Marathi or Bengali, and AI could miss the context and produce wrong answers. The risks increase when agents can access financial records and other personal data; privacy must therefore be part of the design.

Recent reports of AI agents acting beyond their instructions remind us that giving AI autonomy brings risks. Industry experts have called for safeguards such as requiring human approval for consequential actions and making it easy to stop them. Building these guardrails into AI will be essential to earning people’s trust as the technology becomes part of everyday life. Companies must support the responsible development of AI by collaborating with regulatory bodies to prioritise transparency, accountability, safety, security and privacy.

Like any new technology, the adoption of AI will neither happen overnight nor should anyone pretend that agents will replace everything else. The smartphone’s touch-and-tap interface did not kill the keyboard and mouse. I expect icons and menus to stay, but with a smart layer on top that understands what you mean and executes what you need.

Command lines made us learn the machine’s language; icons let us recognise things and touch let us interact with them. AI agents will let us say what we need. For decades, the computer has made us learn how it works; the future will let us ask what we want.

JB Park is President and CEO, Samsung Southwest Asia. The views expressed are personal