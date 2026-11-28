Picture a child running to their mother after school, friends bonding over coffee, or a couple walking hand in hand. These are simple everyday moments that bring us happiness. But what exactly is happiness? What can we do to support our happy chemistry? Regular physical activity is one of the most effective ways to improve overall physical and emotional well-being. (Shutterstock) more

Happiness is a state of well-being and contentment, characterised by positive emotions, joy and a sense of fulfilment. It can be hedonic — the moment-to-moment pleasure and comfort we experience in the present. Alternatively, it can be eudaemonic — a deeper sense of well-being that comes from living with purpose and pursuing meaningful, long-term goals.

We often hear about “happy hormones” that are present in our body and supposedly make us feel good, cheerful, motivated or loved. Four chemicals — dopamine, serotonin, oxytocin, and endorphins — are routinely grouped under this popular label. Social media is full of simple advice on how to boost them: Exercise for endorphins, sunlight for serotonin, achievement for dopamine, and hugs for oxytocin.

There is some truth in these associations, but the science is considerably more nuanced. Moreover, not all four are hormones in the classic sense. Dopamine and serotonin are primarily neurotransmitters, oxytocin is a hormone and neuropeptide, while endorphins are neuropeptides. Together, they influence several aspects of our emotional and physical well-being.

Let’s explore the world of happy hormones.

Dopamine: Popularly known as the “pleasure chemical”, dopamine is particularly important in motivation, anticipation, reward and the desire to pursue a goal. Sex, shopping, the aroma of coffee, and other pleasurable experiences can activate dopamine pathways. The excitement of achieving a goal, learning a new skill, and completing a challenging task can involve dopamine. It also plays an important role in learning and reinforcing behaviours. Remember the tagline in the potato chip advertisement: “No one can eat just one”? The reward pathways in our brain have something to do with that.

Dopamine is also implicated in addictive behaviours, including gambling and substance abuse. Happiness in the digital world has become even more challenging. We scroll endlessly through our phones, watching short videos, anticipating and checking notifications as though each one were a reward. Digital platforms exploit these reward mechanisms, encouraging repeated engagement. This excitement or gratification does not necessarily translate into lasting happiness.

Meditation and purposeful activities may influence dopamine signalling positively. Foods containing tyrosine, an amino acid used by the body to make dopamine, include poultry, dairy products and soy. However, eating these foods does not necessarily increase brain dopamine levels.

Serotonin: There are days when you simply feel content, emotionally balanced and on top of the world. Serotonin is involved in regulating mood, although it is by no means the sole determinant of happiness. Interestingly, most of the body’s serotonin is found in the gut, where it plays important roles. The gut and brain communicate through complex pathways, but their serotonin systems are largely separate. Gut serotonin does not cross the blood-brain barrier, and increasing it does not automatically increase serotonin in the brain. Serotonin signalling is important in mental health, and several commonly prescribed antidepressants act on this system.

Physical activity can influence serotonin signalling and may contribute to the improved mood experienced after exercise. However, increasing serotonin in an otherwise healthy individual does not automatically translate into greater happiness. Natural daylight also influences brain serotonin and our biological clock. Seasonal affective disorder, a form of depression associated with seasonal changes, is linked to reduced daylight exposure, particularly in winter. In parts of India, prolonged indoor living and exposure to winter smog may also affect our sleep and mood. A balanced diet containing tryptophan-rich foods such as poultry, dairy products, soya, and seeds provide tryptophan, the amino acid from which serotonin is made. The clinical benefits of increasing dietary tryptophan remain uncertain.

Oxytocin: Often referred to as the “love hormone”, oxytocin plays important roles in childbirth and breastfeeding and contributes to social bonding, attachment and aspects of trust. It is released in a variety of social situations, including affectionate touch. Holding a child, embracing someone we love, spending time with family or sharing a moment of genuine connection may involve oxytocin. Music, particularly singing together, may also influence oxytocin signalling, perhaps partly because of the social bonding involved. Meaningful human connections remain important for emotional well-being, irrespective of the precise hormonal mechanisms involved.

Endorphins: Endorphins are the body’s natural pain-relieving chemicals. These naturally produced neuropeptides have effects like opioid drugs such as morphine. They help regulate pain and can contribute to a sense of well-being. Physical activity, laughter and other pleasurable experiences may stimulate their release. They are among several chemical messengers involved in the familiar feeling of exhilaration after sustained exercise, often called the “runner’s high”. Other chemicals, particularly endocannabinoids, also contribute to this phenomenon.

What can we do to support our happy chemistry? Regular physical activity is one of the most effective ways to improve overall physical and emotional well-being. A brisk walk, cycling, dancing, yoga or swimming can help. Exercise need not be strenuous to be beneficial.

Adequate and regular sleep is equally important. It helps regulate our biological clock, mood, and emotional responses. Exposure to natural daylight, particularly in the morning, is beneficial. A balanced diet and strong social relationships contribute to well-being. Chronic stress can adversely affect sleep, appetite, mood and several hormonal systems. Meditation, mindfulness, music and gardening are some activities that may help.

Beware of the numerous hormone-booster promotions on social media. There is no convincing evidence that products marketed as “happy hormone boosters” improve happiness. Supplements or hormones taken without a medical indication may be ineffective and potentially harmful.

Finally, there is no blood test for happiness. We cannot measure happiness by checking the levels of dopamine, serotonin, oxytocin or endorphins. Their concentrations in blood do not reliably reflect what is happening in the brain.

Don’t try to “hack” your hormones. Instead, go back to the basics — regular movement, adequate sleep, healthy food, purposeful activities, hobbies and close relationships. And remember, helping others and making a positive difference in their lives can be among the most fulfilling ways of enhancing our own happiness.

Ambrish Mithal is the chairman and head of Endocrinology and Diabetes at Max Healthcare. The views expressed are personal