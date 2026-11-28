Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday unveiled a new nuclear-powered submarine and said Russia would add five more to the country's fleet by 2030, according to footage released by the Kremlin. Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers a speech during a flag-raising ceremony for the nuclear-powered submarine Perm, the first submarine equipped with Zircon hypersonic missiles, as he visits the Sevmash shipyard in Severodvinsk, Russia, November 27. (via REUTERS) more

At the Sevmash shipyard in the northwestern city of Severodvinsk, Putin attended a flag-raising ceremony aboard the Perm submarine, marking its formal transfer to the navy.

"Russia is one of the few countries in the world capable of building powerful nuclear submarines of this kind, weapons with global reach and significance," he said.