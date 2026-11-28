Hamas said Israel tried to kill an adult son of the Palestinian movement's chief Khalil al-Hayya in an overnight strike on Friday, with a Gaza security source telling AFP he survived. A building where the family of Izzeldeen al-Hayya, son of Hamas chief Khalil al-Hayya, was reportedly staying stands after it was hit in an Israeli airstrike, according to a senior Hamas official, in Gaza City, November 27. (REUTERS) more

The strike follows a series of killings by the Israeli military in recent days that have targeted Hamas officials, despite a ceasefire in the war-shattered Palestinian territory.

Separately, Gaza's civil defence agency said Israeli forces killed seven people across the territory on Friday.

"Izz al-Din al-Hayya, the youngest surviving son of Hamas political bureau chief Khalil al-Hayya, along with his family and the family of his late brother Azzam, survived an Israeli assassination attempt early on Friday targeting a residential apartment in the Rimal neighbourhood, west of Gaza City," a security source in Gaza told AFP.

When asked by AFP, the Israeli military said it was looking into the incident.

Bassem Naim, a member of the Palestinian Islamist movement's political bureau, told AFP that "Israel's attempt to target the youngest son of Hamas political bureau chief Khalil al-Hayya... constitutes 'state terrorism,'" while Hamas issued a statement calling the targeting "cowardly".

Four of al-Hayya's sons have already been killed in Israeli attacks, including one in May and another in an Israeli strike targeting Hamas leaders in Doha in September 2025.

Two others were killed before the Gaza war, which was triggered by Hamas's October 7, 2023 attack on Israel.