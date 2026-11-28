Sehjal Gupta is a Chief Content Producer at Hindustan Times and is part of the US Desk. She covers a wide range of stories from the United States, including politics, sports, entertainment, breaking news, and major global developments. She enjoys working across different beats because every story brings a fresh perspective and an opportunity to explore something different. Before joining Hindustan Times, Sehjal was part of The Times of India, where she headed the International Sports and US Streamers team. She reported on international sports, athlete stories, streamer news, and major developments from around the world. The role gave her the opportunity to work on a diverse range of stories while leading coverage across two evolving news categories. She holds a Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) and believes the experience taught her the importance of staying organised, managing priorities, and adapting to new challenges. Over the years, she has reported on a variety of topics and enjoys taking on stories that keep her curious and encourage her to look beyond the obvious. Expertise: International news, International/US sports, and streamer coverage. Interests: Global affairs, geopolitics, politics, and entertainment. Outside work, Sehjal loves travelling, watching movies, and exploring new places to eat. She enjoys discovering new cultures and believes that some of the best stories and experiences come from stepping outside her comfort zone and exploring unfamiliar places.
US Air Force hacked: Trump’s former National Security Advisor Mike Flynn demands answers from White House
The US Air Force’s Cloud One platform was reportedly hacked, raising concerns about the security of a system supporting military operations and administration.
Former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn has called on the White House to keep the public informed after hackers reportedly breached the US Air Force’s flagship cloud computing platform, Cloud One.
In a post on X on November 27, Flynn raised concerns about the reported cyberattack and urged the administration to address the incident. He wrote, “However, the WH has a responsibility to keep the public informed and must.”
“This should all be taken very seriously,” Flynn added, pointing to other recent cyber incidents involving US government agencies. He also criticized officials for describing such incidents as “glitches.”
Flynn’s comments came after Reuters reported that hackers had breached Cloud One, citing three people familiar with the incident. The intrusion was reportedly discovered during a system upgrade within the past month.
So far, it could not be established who was responsible for the breach, how extensive the intrusion was, or whether any data had been stolen.
Also Read: US Air Force flagship Cloud One computing platform hacked, says report
What happened to the US Air Force’s Cloud One platform?
Launched in 2017, Cloud One was developed to support the US Air Force’s information technology needs. The platform hosts applications related to personnel records, payroll, logistics and aircraft maintenance.
It also supports systems used for air defense command and control across North America and tracks bombs and missiles at more than 200 US Air Force locations worldwide, according to Reuters.
The reported intrusion has disrupted some operations. Sources told Reuters that plans to move additional back-office applications to the platform were paused. Updates to existing applications were also blocked, while some users reportedly lost their administrator privileges.
One source told Reuters that the attackers exploited a software vulnerability to reach Cloud One’s control plane. However, there is no confirmation that they accessed sensitive operational information or took control of military systems.
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US Air Force responds to reported cyberattack
The US Air Force declined to discuss the security or operational status of specific systems in response to Reuters’ questions. It stated that it continuously takes precautions to protect its information, systems and mission capabilities.
Reuters also reported that investigators had sought assistance from US Cyber Command to assess the damage.
The incident comes months after defense contractor Leidos announced a $454.9 million contract to modernize Cloud One. The project was intended to improve the platform’s security and operations. However, there is no evidence linking the contract or its work to the reported breach.
The full extent of the intrusion remains unclear, and officials have not publicly identified the hackers or confirmed whether information was stolen.