He also urged people to act. "EVERYONE should contact their Representative and Senators to urge a YES vote… especially your Republican Congressmen who might not have gotten the midterm message," Massie wrote.

According to Massie's post on X, "Epstein Files Transparency Act 2 will receive a recorded vote when the House returns from Thanksgiving recess."

Representative Thomas Massie (Republican-Kentucky) has said on Friday that the Epstein Files Transparency Act 2 will get a recorded vote in the House once it returns from Thanksgiving recess.

According to The Hill, Democrats Adam Smith ( Washington ) and John Garamendi (California) were the last to sign, which took the number to 218. Massie said he was working closely with Reps. Pramila Jayapal (D-Washington), Teresa Leger Fernandez (D-New Mexico) and Ro Khanna (D-California) to “get this to the floor for a vote soon.”

Massie announced on November 11 that he got enough signatures from lawmakers to force a vote on his discharge petition on files linked to Jeffrey Epstein. "This morning we reached the required 218 signatures on my discharge petition for Epstein Files Transparency Act II," Massie wrote on social media at the time.

What the new bill aims to do As per The Hill, Massie said the new bill has three main goals. It is meant to help survivors get "their own records." It would also let state attorneys general prosecute crimes linked to the Epstein files. And it would allow the Justice Department (DOJ) to be taken "to court for keeping critical files hidden."

The first Epstein Files Transparency Act forced the DOJ to release millions of files related to Epstein. But survivors and other backers wanted more transparency and more prosecutions of Epstein's co-conspirators.

According to Congress.gov, the Epstein Files Transparency Act requires the Department of Justice (DOJ) to make public all unclassified records related to the investigation and prosecution of Jeffrey Epstein. The files must be available in a format that people can search and download.

These records include documents, communications and investigation materials linked to Epstein. They also cover information related to Ghislaine Maxwell, flight logs, travel records and people named in the case, including government officials.

However, the DOJ can keep some information private. This includes victims' personal details and any material that could affect an ongoing federal investigation.

As per The Hill, the issue had earlier split the GOP. It created a rift between Massie's group and President Trump, who protested the release of the files for months.

Massie lost his reelection bid in the GOP primaries earlier this year to Trump-backed Rep.-elect Ed Gallerein (R-Kentucky). He now wants to finish much of his agenda in the House's lame-duck session.