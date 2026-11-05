Thomas Massie to force vote on new Epstein files bill when the US House returns after midterms: ‘We’ll get 218 signatures’

Incumbent House Representative Thomas Massie, a Republican from Kentucky who lost his seat in the midterms, says he is ready to push for a new Epstein bill once Congress returns after the election. Rep. Thomas Massie says he will push for a vote on a new Epstein files bill. (Getty Images via AFP)

Massie, the sponsor of the original Epstein Files Transparency Act, He said on Thursday that he is confident he can force a vote on the new bill, dubbed Epstein Files Transparency Act II.

What Massie said on X Massie wrote on X that he would be able to get enough signatures for a discharge petition which would force the potential Epstein Files Transparency Act II for a vote on the House floor.

In his post, Massie wrote: “When we return next week, we’ll get 218 signatures for Epstein Files Transparency Act II, which guarantees a vote.”

He also listed what the new bill would do. “Survivors will be able to get their own records, State Attorneys General can prosecute crimes, and we can take the DOJ [Department of Justice] to court for keeping critical files hidden,” he wrote.