YouTuber EDP445 arrested in Las Vegas over alleged sex crimes involving a minor

Popular YouTuber EDP445, whose real name is Bryant Turhan Emmerson Moreland, has been charged with several felonies linked to him allegedly trying to meet an underage girl in Bakersfield, California, for sex, as per NBC News affiliate KGET. YouTuber EDP445, whose real name is Bryant Moreland, was arrested in Las Vegas. (Instagram/ @theinfamousedp)

According to court records cited by KGET, Moreland was charged on Monday with attempted lewd or lascivious acts with a child under 14. He was also charged with going to an arranged meeting with a minor, contacting a minor with sexual intent, and sending pornography with the intent to seduce a minor.

Moreland was arrested on Wednesday in Las Vegas with help from the Las Vegas Police Department. He will be taken to Kern County, according to a release from the Kern County District Attorney’s Office.

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The 2021 incident and the documentary Moreland became known for online rant videos, mostly about the Philadelphia Eagles. As per KGET, in 2021 he allegedly tried to meet a 13-year-old girl at the Pineridge Apartment Complex in east Bakersfield. A documentary released this year, “The Sick Mind of EDP445,” looks at that incident.

As per TMZ, It was one of two vigilante online sting operations against Moreland. Moreland thought he was meeting a 13-year-old girl, but an adult YouTuber met him instead.

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(This story is being updated)