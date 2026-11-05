Trump shares thoughts on potential impeachment after midterm losses: 'It would destroy Democrats'

US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday at White House that if Democrats try to impeach him when they take control of Congress next year, it would “destroy” their party. US President Donald Trump speaks about the possibility of impeachment. (REUTERS) He was asked about a possible impeachment a day after his Republican Party suffered a big loss in the midterm elections, according to AFP. Trump said, “I think it would destroy the Democrat Party if they did that.” He also insisted there was “no reason” for him to be impeached. Also read: Democrats' leader Chuck Schumer demands an end to the Iran war as party takes control of both Congressional houses Trump says he is not worried

Deep Dive What did Trump say about Democrats potentially impeaching him after the midterm elections? Could Democrats impeach Trump after gaining control of Congress? How could Democrats remove Trump from office through impeachment?

Trump dismissed concerns that Democrats could seek to impeach him after their midterm wins. He said he was not worried and warned that the move would backfire politically. Trump was speaking at the White House for the first time since the midterm results. When he was asked if he was worried about Democrats going for impeachment, he said, “No, no, no, not even a little bit.” He added, “it would be impeachment for no reason. For what? For having a successful country? A country in more successful now than anytime in its history”