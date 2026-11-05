Trump shares thoughts on potential impeachment after midterm losses: 'It would destroy Democrats'
Donald Trump says Democrats would “destroy” their own party if they try to impeach him after their midterm win.
US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday at White House that if Democrats try to impeach him when they take control of Congress next year, it would “destroy” their party.
He was asked about a possible impeachment a day after his Republican Party suffered a big loss in the midterm elections, according to AFP. Trump said, “I think it would destroy the Democrat Party if they did that.” He also insisted there was “no reason” for him to be impeached.
Also read: Democrats' leader Chuck Schumer demands an end to the Iran war as party takes control of both Congressional houses
Trump says he is not worried
Deep Dive
Trump dismissed concerns that Democrats could seek to impeach him after their midterm wins. He said he was not worried and warned that the move would backfire politically.
Trump was speaking at the White House for the first time since the midterm results. When he was asked if he was worried about Democrats going for impeachment, he said, “No, no, no, not even a little bit.”
He added, “it would be impeachment for no reason. For what? For having a successful country? A country in more successful now than anytime in its history”
Also read: JD Vance blames Iran war for Republicans’ 2026 midterm losses: ‘Our voters switched to Democrats’
Trump on working with Democrats
As per the reports, Trump suggested he could work with Democrats in Congress, as long as they did not try to block his administration. He said, “I’ll get along probably with the Democrats unless they want to be destructive, but I have the power of the veto.”
His remarks came after Democrats won control of both the Senate and the House of Representatives.
Democrats win Senate and House in midterms
Democrats have won control of both the Senate and the House of Representatives in the midterm elections.
According to The Hill, Democrats needed to gain at least four seats to take control of the Senate. However, they gained at least seven seats.
High gas prices linked to the Iran war and worries about the economy helped Democrats attack Trump and Republicans. Trump’s falling approval ratings were a big drag on the Republican Party, as per The Hill. A Fox News poll from mid-October, found Trump’s job approval at 36 percent, with 64 percent disapproving.
The Senate victory gives Democrats more power to question the Trump administration and a greater say in approving government officials and federal judges. It also sets the stage for Chuck Schumer to return as majority leader in 2027.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORKhushi Arora
Khushi Arora is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, where she writes for the US Desk, covering everything happening in the United States, while maintaining quality and delivering impactful stories across all beats. She previously worked at Zee News for over a year where she explored multiple beats including News Desk, Education and Lifestyle. With a background in English Literature, Khushi blends sharp research with thoughtful storytelling, shaping stories that go beyond headlines and bring clarity and credibility to every piece she writes. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys reading, watching cinema and loves having long conversations about books, films and everything in between.Read More