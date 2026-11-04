JD Vance blames Iran war for Republicans’ 2026 midterm losses: ‘Our voters switched to Democrats’
JD Vance blamed the Iran war for Republican midterm losses, saying voters who backed Trump in 2024 switched to Democrats in 2026.
US Vice President JD Vance has blamed the Iran war for the Republican Party’s losses in the 2026 US midterm elections, saying many voters who supported President Donald Trump in 2024 switched to Democratic candidates this time.
In a social media post on Wednesday, November 4, Vance said the conflict was the main reason behind the defeat and pointed out that Trump had also acknowledged its impact.
“The reason we lost is the war. The president himself said so last night,” Vance wrote.
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He also said Republican voters were turning out in large numbers in several states, but that did not translate into votes for the party. According to him, many people who had backed Trump and Vance in the 2024 presidential election chose Democrats in 2026.
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JD Vance says Trump supporters switched to Democrats over Iran war
Vance said Republicans had initially been hopeful about voter turnout, despite polls predicting strong Democratic performance. However, he argued that the party failed to recognise that some of its own supporters were unhappy with the administration.
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“And despite polls that showed a Democrat blowout, the data kept on telling us the same story: in some states turnout was merely OK, in other states it was downright amazing, and in no state was it catastrophic. There was a genuine sense of optimism on our team: our people were showing up”, he wrote.
He then explained what went wrong.
“The main problem is that many people who voted for Trump/Vance in 2024 voted for Democrats in 2026”, he added.
The vice president also referred to feedback from a pollster he respected, who had warned him that some Trump supporters were considering voting for Democrats.
According to Vance, voters raised four major concerns: the Iran war, the cost of living and inflation, America's foreign policy priorities and the US relationship with Israel.
He said ending the conflict and focusing more on domestic issues were among the demands coming from these voters.
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JD Vance responds to people who warned Republicans about Iran war
Vance also acknowledged that some people had warned Republicans about the political consequences of the Iran war.
“To the people who are pissed off and want to say, ‘I told you so’: you’re right, you did tell us so,” he wrote.
He urged those voters to support Republican candidates who shared their views.
His remarks came after Democrats made major gains in the November 3 midterm elections, dealing a setback to Trump's party. Vance's comments pointed to the Iran conflict as a key reason for the losses, particularly among voters who had previously supported the Republican ticket.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSehjal Gupta
Sehjal Gupta is a Chief Content Producer at Hindustan Times and is part of the US Desk. She covers a wide range of stories from the United States, including politics, sports, entertainment, breaking news, and major global developments. She enjoys working across different beats because every story brings a fresh perspective and an opportunity to explore something different. Before joining Hindustan Times, Sehjal was part of The Times of India, where she headed the International Sports and US Streamers team. She reported on international sports, athlete stories, streamer news, and major developments from around the world. The role gave her the opportunity to work on a diverse range of stories while leading coverage across two evolving news categories. She holds a Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) and believes the experience taught her the importance of staying organised, managing priorities, and adapting to new challenges. Over the years, she has reported on a variety of topics and enjoys taking on stories that keep her curious and encourage her to look beyond the obvious. Expertise: International news, International/US sports, and streamer coverage. Interests: Global affairs, geopolitics, politics, and entertainment. Outside work, Sehjal loves travelling, watching movies, and exploring new places to eat. She enjoys discovering new cultures and believes that some of the best stories and experiences come from stepping outside her comfort zone and exploring unfamiliar places.Read More