Vice President JD Vance highlights Trump administration batting for American workers, fighting visa fraud as nation votes in midterm elections

In a post on X, Vance said the administration had taken steps to address visa-related irregularities and protect American workers, reiterating that employment opportunities in the country should primarily benefit its citizens.

Washington DC [US], November 4 (ANI): US Vice President JD Vance on Tuesday (local time) said the Trump administration had fought against companies laying off American workers and replacing them with lower-wage foreign employees, while highlighting its efforts to curb visa fraud and prioritize employment opportunities for US citizens.

What steps did the Trump administration say it had taken to curb visa fraud?

What steps did the Trump administration say it had taken to curb visa fraud?

What did JD Vance say about visa fraud and American jobs?

What did JD Vance say about visa fraud and American jobs?

“In the last couple years we have cut down on visa fraud, and fought against anybody who would lay off an American worker and replace them with a low wage foreigner, because sovereignty means that American jobs go to the American people,” Vance said.

“We cut down on visa fraud and returned to the common sense principle that American jobs ought be filled by American citizens,” the Vice President added.

Vance's remarks come amid the Trump administration's emphasis on immigration enforcement, visa regulations and prioritising domestic workers as part of its broader economic and employment agenda.

Meanwhile, voting in the 2026 US midterm elections witnessed disruptions in parts of North Carolina, prompting the State Board of Elections to extend polling hours at five precincts across four counties.

According to ABC News, the board announced the extension on Tuesday afternoon after issues at the polling locations resulted in delays.

"It is not unusual for minor issues to occur at polling sites that result in brief disruptions to voting," the board said in a statement.

Polls were originally scheduled to close at 7:30 pm Eastern Time. The board said election officials could not release results while voting continued in the affected districts and that the first unofficial results were expected to be published around 8:15 pm.

In Alaska, Republican Senator Dan Sullivan cast his ballot and expressed confidence in his campaign, describing the contest as one centred on integrity and character. He accused his Democratic challenger Mary Peltola's campaign of misleading voters, referring to allegations involving a spoiler candidate with the same name as him.

Also read: US midterm elections 2026: Three possible outcomes and what they mean for Trump

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump congratulated Republican candidate Tony Ada following an early call projecting a Republican victory in Guam's gubernatorial race and urged voters in New York to support Republican Congressman Mike Lawler.

The 2026 midterm elections will determine control of the US Congress, with all 435 seats in the House of Representatives and 35 Senate seats being contested. (ANI)