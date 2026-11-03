US midterm elections 2026: Three possible outcomes and what they mean for Trump

A Democratic victory, a divided Congress or a Republican comeback: three possible outcomes could emerge from the 2026 US midterm elections, which are being closely watched as a test of President Donald Trump's leadership. Although Democrats have gained ground in opinion polls, the final outcome will depend on a series of closely contested races across the country. Track live updates US President Donald Trump after delivering remarks ahead of the midterm elections at the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool. (REUTERS) The elections will determine which party controls the two chambers of the US Congress – the House of Representatives and the Senate – for the next two years. The outcome will also shape how easily Trump can push his policies through Congress during the remaining part of his presidency. Midterm elections are held halfway through a president's four-year term. Historically, the president's party has often lost seats in these contests, as voters use the elections to express their views on the government's performance. That said, winning the House and taking control of the Senate are two different challenges. Democrats could make significant gains in one chamber without securing a majority in the other.

Deep Dive What would happen if Democrats win both the House and Senate in the 2026 midterms? How would a divided Congress affect Trump if Democrats win the House but Republicans keep the Senate? What would a Republican victory in both chambers mean for Trump?

ALSO READ | Trump’s midterm test: What India is watching as global power equations shift Here are three possible scenarios and what each could mean for Trump and US politics. Possible scenarios of the US midterm elections Democrats win both the House and Senate In the first scenario, Democrats secure control of both chambers, giving them greater power to challenge Trump's policies and decisions. Democrats need to gain four seats in the House and four in the Senate to overturn the Republicans' current majorities, according to Reuters. Republicans currently holds 218-214 advantage in the House and 53-47 lead in the Senate. A strong Democratic performance could help the party win seats in states that have traditionally supported Republicans. Key Senate contests in Texas, Ohio, Iowa and Alaska could play an important role in deciding control of the chamber. ALSO READ | US midterm elections by the numbers as polls open If Democrats take both chambers, they would gain control of important congressional committees and have greater scope to investigate the Trump administration. They could also use their majorities to challenge government policies on issues such as immigration, tariffs, healthcare and the war with Iran. A Democratic majority would not mean that Trump loses his powers as president. He would retain the ability to veto legislation and exercise executive powers, although passing new laws could become more difficult. A Democratic takeover of both chambers could also give the party greater influence over government funding, judicial appointments and negotiations on major economic issues, as per AP.

Voters line up to enter a polling station at Hopewell Baptist Church during the US midterm elections in Alpharetta, Georgia, US, November 3. (REUTERS)