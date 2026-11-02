Trump’s midterm test: What India is watching as global power equations shift
Trade negotiations, Washington’s ties with Pakistan and the possibility of renewed conflict with Iran form a more consequential set of concerns.
America’s approaching midterm elections may test Donald Trump’s political strength, but for India, the stakes extend beyond who controls Capitol Hill. Trade negotiations, Washington’s ties with Pakistan and the possibility of renewed conflict with Iran form a more consequential set of concerns.
In a conversation with Hindustan Times Senior Anchor Aayesha Varma on Point Blank, Executive Editor Shishir Gupta outlined a world in which electoral uncertainty intersects with diplomatic maneuvering and military pressure. His central message was one of caution: neither election forecasts nor displays of force guarantee the outcomes their architects seek.
A difficult election, but no certain verdict
Gupta’s assessment of the November 3 US midterms was measured. While acknowledging that Democrats appeared to have an edge, he resisted predictions of a sweeping Republican defeat.
“My bet would be that … he may lose the House but he may retain the Senate,” he said, presenting divided congressional control as his preferred forecast rather than a certainty.
His reasoning centred on polarisation, turnout and local candidates. Disappointment with Trump, he argued, does not automatically translate into support for Democrats. Voters may remain with Republicans because their opposition to the other party outweighs dissatisfaction with the president.
For Gupta, the distinction between public sentiment and voting behaviour is crucial. Campaign noise can suggest momentum, but the outcome depends on who actually reaches the polling booth. He also warned against complacency: an electorate convinced that victory is assured may fail to turn out in sufficient numbers.
India’s priorities: Trade, MAGA and Pakistan
Asked about the implications for India, Gupta identified three principal concerns: a bilateral trade agreement, the inward-looking impulses of Trump’s Make America Great Again agenda, and Washington’s relationship with Pakistan. He expected the direct impact of the midterms on India to be limited; what mattered more was the policy direction that followed.
On trade, his position was clear: speed cannot take precedence over national interest. Although an agreement could potentially be completed by year-end, he cautioned that even apparently advanced negotiations can stall over unresolved provisions.
“India is not going to sign a trade deal in a hurry,” he said. Competitive tariffs, predictability and mutual benefit, rather than a politically convenient deadline, would determine whether an agreement was acceptable.
The second concern involves the friction between America-first policies and Indian aspirations. Gupta pointed to H-1B visas and student admissions as areas where Washington’s domestic priorities could clash with Indian interests. His argument was not that every MAGA objective necessarily targets India, but that policies designed to turn America inward can create difficulties for Indians seeking opportunities there.
Pakistan represented the sharper security concern. Gupta described closer US-Pakistan relations and Islamabad’s interest in upgrading American-origin equipment, including F-16 fighters, as developments New Delhi was watching closely.
In his assessment, Chinese military supplies combined with potential American upgrades could strengthen Pakistan’s capabilities. He also argued that US backing carries significance beyond weapons: diplomatic support and access to international financing can bolster Islamabad’s resources and legitimacy.
Ukraine diplomacy and the Russia-China equation
Beyond bilateral concerns, Gupta identified Washington’s relationships with Moscow and Beijing as important variables for India.
Discussing the G20 foreign ministers’ meeting referred to in the conversation, he highlighted Ukraine and Iran as the central issues. On Ukraine, he saw greater American recognition of the need for negotiations - an approach he said India had long advocated. He described India and Turkey as working to bring Russia and Ukraine towards dialogue and a ceasefire.
Yet the larger strategic question, in his reading, was whether Washington could draw Moscow away from Beijing. Such a shift, he argued, would serve Indian interests while raising difficult questions for Europe, given its investment in Ukraine’s war effort.
Gupta also rejected the notion that engagement between Washington and Beijing necessarily signalled a durable rapprochement. He characterised their relationship as one shaped by competing ambitions and persistent differences. Diplomatic contact, in this assessment, should not be mistaken for strategic convergence.
Iran: Military pressure meets an uncertain response
The discussion’s most urgent warning concerned the possibility of renewed hostilities with Iran.
Gupta cited what he described as a substantial American military build-up around the North Arabian Sea and Gulf of Oman, including aircraft carriers, marine and amphibious forces, and Patriot missile-defence systems. He interpreted those deployments as evidence that renewed military action remained a possibility - not an inevitable outcome.
He linked that risk to the political circumstances facing Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, suggesting that both could see an opportunity to act before their room for manoeuvre narrowed.
But military strength, Gupta cautioned, does not ensure political success. He described Iran as retaining missile and drone capabilities, alongside regional partners capable of exerting pressure around strategically important waterways.
The deeper uncertainty concerned Tehran’s intentions. According to Gupta, Iranian interlocutors had conveyed a desire for revenge rather than fear of further retaliation. Washington might hope that pressure would produce an agreement; Tehran might respond through a very different calculation. That mismatch, he suggested, makes the outcome of any escalation especially difficult to predict.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShishir Gupta
Shishir Gupta is Executive Editor at Hindustan Times and one of India's top journalists covering national security, strategic affairs, foreign policy and geopolitics. Over the past three decades, he has extensively reported on India's military, diplomatic and security landscape, covering every major conflict and national security challenge, from the 1999 Kargil War and the 2020 East Ladakh standoff to Operation Sindoor in 2025. He has also covered major terror attacks, including the IC-814 hijacking, the 26/11 Mumbai attacks and the 2025 Pahalgam terror strike, along with numerous Pakistan-backed terrorist incidents in the Kashmir Valley and across India. He has reported on national and state elections for more than three decades. A recognised authority on strategic affairs, Gupta has covered India's nuclear programme since the Pokhran-II (Shakti series) tests in May 1998 and has written extensively on global nuclear issues, Indian diplomacy and the country's expanding global outreach. He has also reported widely on international conflicts and terrorism, with a special focus on the Indian subcontinent. Gupta has interviewed Prime Minister Narendra Modi more than four times, including Modi's first interview with the print media after becoming Prime Minister in May 2014. His other interviews include three with the Dalai Lama, as well as conversations with Benjamin Netanyahu, Amit Shah, Yogi Adityanath, S. Jaishankar, Nirmala Sitharaman and Piyush Goyal. He is the author of Indian Mujahideen: The Enemy Within (Hachette, 2011) and Himalayan Face-off: Chinese Assertion and Indian Riposte (Hachette, 2014). He was awarded the Chevening-Wolfson Joint Scholarship at Wolfson College, University of Cambridge, UK, in 1998 and participated in the International Visitor Leadership Program (IVLP) of the US State Department in 2006. He received the Ben Gurion Prize from Israel in 2011 and the K. Subrahmanyam Prize for Strategic Studies in 2015 from the Manohar Parrikar Institute for Defence Studies and Analyses (MP-IDSA). Since 2024, he has hosted Point Blank, Hindustan Times' weekly YouTube show on global geopolitics.Read More