US midterm results 2026: When will winners be declared? All you need to know about vote counting

The United States is holding one of its closely watched midterm elections, with all 435 seats in the House of Representatives and 35 of the 100 Senate seats up for election. Democrats are trying to take control of the House and Senate from President Donald Trump's Republican Party. US midterm elections 2026: Polling stations close at different times across states as vote counting begins. (AFP)

The first results are expected after polling stations begin closing on Tuesday evening. However, the first vote counts will not necessarily tell us who has won a particular race.

Some polling stations in Indiana and Kentucky will be the first to close at 6 pm EST. More polling stations will close across different states during the evening. Vote counts will continue to come in throughout Tuesday night and into Wednesday, as noted by Aljazeera.