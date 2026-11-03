Oil prices rise over 1.7% after reported US strikes on Iran's Qeshm Island ahead of midterms
Oil prices rise over 1.7% after reported US strikes on Iran's Qeshm Island, raising concerns over the Iran war ahead of US midterm elections.
Oil prices rose on Tuesday after the United States reportedly carried out strikes on Iran’s Qeshm Island late Monday. The development came just one day before the US midterm elections.
Brent crude oil prices increased 1.75% to $106.60 per barrel on Tuesday. Meanwhile, West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude prices rose 1.7% to $98.10 per barrel, CNBC reported.
Oil prices fall over 7% before Tuesday's rise
The rise came a day after oil prices fell sharply. Brent and other oil prices dropped more than 7% on Monday after US President Donald Trump and Iranian President signalled that they were open to finding a diplomatic solution to the Iran war.
Deep Dive
Before Monday's fall, Brent crude prices had reached their highest level since 2022. This happened as concerns grew that the US could carry out more military strikes against Iran after the midterm elections, CNBC reported.
Also read: US Treasury yields mixed ahead of midterm elections, jobs data and major corporate earnings
US strikes on Iran raise oil supply fears
The United States attacked Iran's Qeshm Island on Monday, US officials told The Wall Street Journal. The officials also said that Washington had carried out limited military strikes against Iran in recent weeks.
The US military campaign against Iran has been kept deliberately low-profile to avoid giving the impression that Washington is planning a major escalation in the conflict, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing an unnamed US official.
Trump and Vance signal possible Iran peace deal
Despite the military action, the Trump administration has continued to speak about the possibility of ending the conflict through talks.
US Vice President JD Vance told CNN that both he and Trump felt positive about the possibility of reaching a negotiated settlement with Iran. "The president and I both feel really good about the prospect of potentially coming to a negotiated settlement," Vance said.
Also read: US midterm elections: How the outcome could impact Wall Street, AI stocks and Treasury yields
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio also said on Sunday that Trump wanted to resolve the Iran war through diplomacy. Rubio said the US president preferred a diplomatic solution rather than using military force, CNBC reported.
High oil prices add to US inflation concerns
Rising oil prices have contributed to higher inflation and gasoline prices in the United States. This has become a concern for Trump as the country prepares for the midterm elections.
Last week, two Federal Reserve presidents said interest rates may need to rise to control inflation. Higher interest rates can slow economic growth and increase borrowing costs for consumers, but they can also help bring inflation down, CNBC reported.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORDurva More
Durva More is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times, where she covers finance, and global news. She brings experience across digital and television journalism, with a strong focus on breaking news, business reporting, and international affairs. Before joining Hindustan Times, Durva worked as an International News Writer at The Economic Times, covering a diverse range of subjects including global politics, business, sports, entertainment, and major world events. She also worked as a Business Reporter with NDTV Profit. A postgraduate diploma holder in Journalism from the Asian College of Journalism, Durva is passionate about field reporting and storytelling. She thrives on the adrenaline of chasing stories, speaking with people from different walks of life, and amplifying voices that deserve to be heard. Her reporting is driven by curiosity, accuracy, and a commitment to making complex subjects accessible to readers. When she is not chasing stories or covering breaking news, Durva enjoys reading books and painting. She loves exploring new ideas, meeting people, and learning about different perspectives. For her, both journalism and art are ways to understand the world and tell stories that matter.Read More