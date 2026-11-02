Anthropic reports $567 million loss as $895 billion computing commitments raise IPO concerns
Anthropic reports a $567 million operating loss as $895 billion in computing commitments raise concerns ahead of the Claude maker's planned IPO.
Anthropic, the company behind AI chatbot Claude, reported an operating loss of $567 million in the third quarter of 2026. This came just one quarter after the company reported its first-ever operating profit of $974 million.
Anthropic disclosed that it has committed to spending approximately $895 billion, with almost all of this money going towards computing power, equipment leases and data centres. The company revealed this figure for the first time in its amended IPO filing on Monday, according to Yahoo Finance.
Anthropic's $895 billion computing commitments and cash position
Of the total $895 billion commitments, approximately $70 billion is due within the next 12 months. This adds to the company's financial obligations as it prepares for its proposed initial public offering (IPO). Anthropic had approximately $132 billion in cash and short-term investments at the end of September, meaning its total commitments are nearly seven times its available cash.
Despite reporting an operating loss, Anthropic recorded strong revenue growth. Its revenue increased to approximately $17 billion in the third quarter, compared with $11.6 billion in the second quarter.
Anthropic's third-quarter results included a $2 billion non-cash charge linked to a donation-matching programme. This charge contributed to the company's reported loss.
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Rising AI computing costs and operating losses
Anthropic usually books most of its computing capacity 12 to 18 months in advance. However, customer demand exceeded its available computing capacity in the previous quarter, forcing the company to arrange additional computing resources.
To meet the additional demand, Anthropic purchased $5 billion worth of short-term computing capacity. The company said this computing currently costs significantly more than the long-term agreements it has signed. The higher costs have added pressure on its finances.
Three days before Anthropic's latest filing, Seaport Research Partners analyst Jay Goldberg told Yahoo Finance that Anthropic's profitability could be temporary. He said the company could return to profitability for the next one or two quarters before slipping back into losses.
Broadcom, Google and Amazon lead Anthropic's spending commitments
Anthropic's purchase commitments jumped to approximately $314 billion, compared with $55 billion at the end of 2025. This is a major increase in the company's planned spending on equipment and infrastructure.
Broadcom (AVGO) tops the list of Anthropic's major infrastructure commitments, with approximately $161 billion linked to equipment leases.
Alphabet's Google (GOOGL) has approximately $121 billion in commitments from Anthropic. This is higher than the $114.5 billion reported in its first filing.
SpaceX's artificial intelligence unit has commitments worth up to $120.5 billion, while Amazon (AMZN) has approximately $110 billion in commitments, according to the filing.
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Apart from the commitments already included in the $895 billion figure, Anthropic plans to spend another $125 billion to $150 billion on Google's chips. It also expects to spend more than $20 billion with chipmaker AMD (AMD). Neither amount is included in the $895 billion total because the deals do not have fixed dollar commitments.
Anthropic IPO: Share dilution and investor concerns
Anthropic has 1.77 billion stock options outstanding. It has also set aside up to 2.95 billion shares for a new equity plan.
Seaport Research Partners analyst Jay Goldberg said Anthropic's IPO appears to have a challenging setup. The company's return to operating losses, huge future computing commitments and potential share dilution could become important concerns for investors evaluating the offering, according to Yahoo Finance.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORDurva More
Durva More is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times, where she covers finance, and global news. She brings experience across digital and television journalism, with a strong focus on breaking news, business reporting, and international affairs. Before joining Hindustan Times, Durva worked as an International News Writer at The Economic Times, covering a diverse range of subjects including global politics, business, sports, entertainment, and major world events. She also worked as a Business Reporter with NDTV Profit. A postgraduate diploma holder in Journalism from the Asian College of Journalism, Durva is passionate about field reporting and storytelling. She thrives on the adrenaline of chasing stories, speaking with people from different walks of life, and amplifying voices that deserve to be heard. Her reporting is driven by curiosity, accuracy, and a commitment to making complex subjects accessible to readers. When she is not chasing stories or covering breaking news, Durva enjoys reading books and painting. She loves exploring new ideas, meeting people, and learning about different perspectives. For her, both journalism and art are ways to understand the world and tell stories that matter.Read More