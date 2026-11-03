US midterm elections by the numbers as polls open
The final day of voting for the 2026 US midterm elections is on November 3, and before results are declared, here's a look at the numbers that matter.
The final day of voting for the 2026 US midterm elections is on November 3. The results will be declared after that, as counting wraps up across booths. Before that, here's a look at the numbers that matter in the 2026 midterm elections.
What's at stake in the US midterm elections?
The US midterm elections will see changes at a federal and state level. Candidates are running not just for the US House of Representatives and Senate, but also for gubernatorial posts, and state government-level positions.
All 435 House seats are being contested, while 35 Senate seats are on the ballot as well. Of that, 33 are regular seats while Florida and Ohio are special seats. 36 gubernatorial elections are also taking place, along with three in US territories. Further, a staggering 6,139 State legislative seats will be decided in 88 out of 99 chambers across 46 states.
Deep Dive
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The two main chambers being contested on November 3 include the US House of Representatives and Senate, which makes up the US Congress.
US Congress: How it works
The US House of representatives is the lower house, akin to the Lok Sabha, for those familiar with Indian elections. The Senate is the upper house, which would be akin to India's Rajya Sabha.
Both the upper and lower houses have their distinct tasks and compositions.
US House of Representatives: Current composition
A total of 435 seats are up for contest from the US House of Representatives this midterm elections.
Currently Democrats hold 214 seats while Republicans have 218, the number needed for a majority. Two seats are vacant, and there's 1 Independent candidate. Kevin Kiley, who represents California's 3rd District, is the Independent after leaving the Republican Party in 2026. However, he still sits with the House Republicans.
Texas Republican Tony Gonzales and Florida Democrat Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick resigned, and both state governors declining to call special elections before the midterms, resulting in the two vacant seats.
US Senate: Current composition
At present, Republicans have the majority in the Senate with 53 seats while Democrats have 47 seats.
A total of 35 Senate seats are up for election. Of that, 22 are held by Republicans and 13 by Democrats. With a 51-seat count needed for majority, the Democrats have to win just four of the 35 seats in contention to wrest control for the GOP.
A look at the gubernatorial races
A total of 39 gubernatorial races are in the offing.
Of the total seats, 20 are held by Democrats, and 18 by Republicans. One is held by an Independent candidate. The gubernatorial seats include 36 states and three territories. The Democratic total includes Guam and the US Virgin Islands. Meanwhile, the Independent currently holds the Northern Mariana Islands seat.
Overall, while Republicans have 26 of the 50 state governorships, Democrats hold 24 of them.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShuvrajit Das Biswas
Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment, gaming and all things pop culture. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in content marketing, ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on everyday breaking news, framing detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, Union Budgets and award ceremonies. He has also helped in planning content for company event panels in the past. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots and attempts to incorporate AI workflows in everyday tasks. He is deeply interested in geopolitics, sports, films and music. Prompting is a new fascination for Shuvrajit now. Apart from that, he can be found doom-scrolling, sharing memes, or cheering on his favorite football team.Read More