JD Vance gets ‘ratioed’ by Zohran Mamdani after praising Trump’s NYC achievements

On November 2, US Vice President JD Vance shared an X post crediting the Donald Trump administration for several achievements in New York City, including lower crime rate and more than $472 billion in investments. New York City mayor Zohran Mamdani responded to the post with no words, simply sharing a viral meme video that nevertheless managed to overshadow Vance’s post by a mile. JD Vance (L) shared a post praising Trump administration's achievements in NYC. Zohran Mamdani (R) replied.

At the time of writing, JD Vance’s New York data post had received less than 10,000 ‘likes’ on X. By contrast, Zohran Mamdani’s response to the post has gone viral with a whopping 1.8 million ‘likes’.

One X user called it “the most brutal ratio in the history of this site”. Another said she was the "first in my bloodline to witness a mayor use a reaction video to roast a vice president.”

To understand what happened, let’s dig a little deeper.

JD Vance shares Trump’s achievements Shortly before the US midterm elections, US Vice President JD Vance shared a list of the Trump administration’s supposed achievements in New York. The list included lower crime rate in New York, fewer shootings, preserving wages and jobs, and delivering over $472 in tech investments through Micron, Anthropic and IBM.

However, social media users accused Vance of misleading viewers with data that is not specific to New York. Anthropic’s $50 billion investment, for example, is supposed to cover both Texas and New York.

(Also read: Mamdani appears stone-faced as Trump praises his 'great potential': 'Visibly flustered')

An AOL report also noted how Micron’s $250 billion does not represent investment in New York alone.

A user-generated community note under Vance’s post read: “Several figures here aren’t federal results or NY-specific. The $472B combines US wide pledges: Micron's $250B is nationwide (NY site $100B) Anthropic's $50B covers TX and NY. The 48% murder drop is from NY's state run GIVE program (28 departments, Jan – May 2026).”