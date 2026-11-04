Democrats' leader Chuck Schumer demands an end to the Iran war as party takes control of both Congressional houses

He said, “The American people don’t know what the heck we’re fighting for in Iran. He’s [Trump] never made it clear, he changes his mind day to day and minute to minute. This war must end.”

Chuck Schumer has vowed to launch investigations and take legal action against President Donald Trump after Democrats won back control of the Senate in the 2026 midterm elections.

Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer has demanded an end to the Iran war and warned of action against President Donald Trump . He spoke at a press conference at the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee in Washington , DC, on November 4, 2026, after Democrats won the Senate majority in the US midterm elections .

How could Democrats use their Senate majority to challenge the Iran war?

How could Democrats use their Senate majority to challenge the Iran war?

What did Chuck Schumer demand about the Iran war after Democrats won the Senate?

What did Chuck Schumer demand about the Iran war after Democrats won the Senate?

He added, “it must end and make no mistake. Whenever Trump defies the will of the American people or the law, we will launch investigations, take him to court and entangle him in legislative razor wire. The days of Trump’s supplicant senate are over.”

Also read: Trump's midterm losses could give China, India and US allies room to push back on tariffs and trade deals

Schumer calls Trump ‘corrupt,’ promises action on prices Schumer spoke on Wednesday after Democrats gained at least seven seats in the Senate. He called Trump “corrupt” and a “wannabe king.”

According to The Post, Schumer said, “If they [Republicans] continue to embrace Trump, they’re going to be following him right over the cliff, as this election has shown, and it’ll get even worse for them.”

He also said, “Trump is the most corrupt president in American history. No American should have to make trade-offs at the supermarket while Trump is making insider trades on the stock market.”

“We are going to end the war,” he said. This came shortly after Vice President JD Vance blamed the war for the big political change.

Schumer also said, “We have some Republicans already who have joined us in ending the war, and the founding fathers had the power of the purse as one of the ways of deterring a president who does war without the consent of the American people.”

He added, “elections have always been the strongest lever Americans have to counter a wannabe king. So long as Americans are willing to use it. Yesterday, America did.”

As per The Post, Schumer did not take questions from reporters. He said, “We are going to work hard to drive costs down with the president or without him. Period.”

Also read: JD Vance blames Iran war for Republicans’ 2026 midterm losses: ‘Our voters switched to Democrats’

Democrats win the Senate Democrats have won the control of the Senate, a victory that once seemed difficult to achieve. Republican candidates lost in several states that Trump had won in 2024. As per The Hill, Trump's falling approval ratings also hurt Republican candidates.

The victory gives Democrats more power to oversee the Trump administration and a greater say in approving government officials and federal judges. They will also control the Senate schedule and can call administration officials to testify at hearings.

The result could also allow Chuck Schumer to return as Senate majority leader in 2027. However, Democrats will still need to work with the White House to pass their own bills. Trump's legislative plans are now uncertain, even during the final session of the current Congress, as per The Hill.

Senate Republican leader John Thune now faces a choice between trying to confirm as many of Trump's nominees as possible before the new Senate takes over or working on a budget package to fund the Defense Department despite Democratic opposition. Schumer is widely expected to be elected majority leader when Senate Democrats vote on their leadership in early December.