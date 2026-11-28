Donald Trump’s tariff policies are facing fresh questions from within his own party after Republicans suffered major election losses, with several lawmakers expressing interest in reviewing the measures. Their changing stance could give Democrats an opportunity to challenge parts of Trump’s trade agenda when they take control of Congress. Several Republicans are reconsidering Trump’s tariffs after election losses, giving Democrats a chance to push for changes with bipartisan support.(Photo by Eric Lee / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP) (Getty Images via AFP) more

According to the Associated Press, more than half a dozen congressional Republicans interviewed after the election indicated they were open to reconsidering certain tariffs. However, most stopped short of supporting a broad effort to take away the president’s authority to impose them.

Sen. Todd Young, a Republican from Indiana, said the party needed to reconsider its approach.

“A rethink is indeed in order,” Young told the AP. He added that he would support efforts to make tariffs more consumer-friendly and believed the administration could be receptive to his position.

Rep. Michael Guest of Mississippi also expressed willingness to work with Democrats on individual measures. However, he opposed a blanket restriction on Trump’s tariff powers.

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Canada tariffs could become an early test One possible area of bipartisan agreement is Trump’s tariffs on Canada. Democrats have identified the levies as an early target, particularly after Canadian retaliation added pressure to US businesses and consumers.

Sen. John Kennedy of Louisiana, who supports some tariffs on China, questioned the need for those imposed on Canada.

“Tariffs with respect to Canada don’t make sense to me,” Kennedy told the AP.

Young also called for a more targeted approach, arguing that overly broad tariffs were affecting American factories, farms, small businesses and household budgets. He said the measures should be predictable and focused on specific economic and trade goals.

Sen. Mike Rounds of South Dakota also suggested Congress could reconsider the authority it had previously handed to the executive branch to impose tariffs.

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Trump’s veto remains a major obstacle Despite growing interest among some Republicans, reversing the president’s policies will not be easy. Trump could veto any legislation passed by Congress to repeal the tariffs. Overriding that veto would require a two-thirds majority in both chambers.

Sen. Josh Hawley of Missouri warned against an excessive shift in the opposite direction, saying he was concerned Republicans might join Democrats in removing too many tariffs.

The White House defended the administration’s approach. Spokesman Matthew Middleton said the government remained committed to rebuilding American communities, lowering costs and expanding economic opportunities.

The AP Voter Poll also found mixed views among Republican voters. About half of those who supported the Republican candidate in their local House race believed Trump's tariffs had helped the national economy, while roughly three in 10 thought they had hurt it.

Incoming Senate Finance Committee Chairman Ron Wyden said repealing Canadian tariffs could create momentum for challenging other measures. However, Democrats would still need Republican support to overcome Trump's veto power.