The saga of Aaron Rodgers' controversial departure from the Pittsburgh Steelers continued Friday, even as the team recorded a win in their first game since Rodgers left. Aaron Rodgers (L) and Tom Brady. (Reuters and AP) Rodgers on Friday seemingly responded to Tom Brady, who accused the former Steelers quarterback of violating dressing-room sanctity by going public about his fallout with Steelers management. Rodgers criticised the Steelers in an interview on The Pat McAfee Show, the day it was announced that Mason Rudolf will start in his place in Friday's Broncos game. He was subsequently released by the Steelers and his now a free agent. The aftermath of the decision continues to unfold. The latest came in the form of a text that Aaron Rodgers sent to Thursday Night Football play-by-play commentator, Al Michaels. Michaels read out the text in the Amazon Prime Video broadcast of the Steelers-Broncos game. In the text, Rodgers appeared to address Tom Brady's criticism.

'They took it public': Aaron Rodgers on violating locker room sanctity Tom Brady said on the Thursday Night Football broadcast that he thought Aaron Rodgers did not handle the situation properly. "The sanctity of an NFL locker room is a very sacred place, and we shouldn't ever lose track of that as players," Tom Brady said. "It's a privilege to be in that locker room. You're fighting with your teammates, you're fighting with your coaches, you're always acting as a team together. It shouldn't always be the place for, you know, private things to become public." Rodgers, in his apparent response, said that the sanctity of the locker room "protect the integrity of the locker room, not to provide immunity from accountability for its leadership."