Shamik is a journalist covering the United States for Hindustan Times. He has more than four years of experience reporting on US politics, sports, and major breaking stories across fast-moving cycles. He previously worked at Times Now and Sportskeeda, building strong newsroom instincts and digital storytelling skills. At HT.com, he focuses on day-to-day coverage of US political developments while also handling high-impact stories that demand speed, accuracy, clarity, and context under pressure. Shamik has extensive experience covering NFL game days over the past two years, coordinating live updates, analysis, and explainers. He is particularly drawn to large news moments such as US elections and the Super Bowl, where he thrives at the news desk working alongside the team. He holds degrees in Media Studies from Jamia Millia Islamia and English Literature from Jadavpur University. Before entering journalism, he briefly worked in digital marketing and political consultancy roles. Currently a Senior Content Producer at HT Digital, he is driven by curiosity, discipline, and a constant desire to explore new and obscure topics. Outside work, he enjoys reading, films, sports, and learning continuously.
Aaron Rodgers update: Mike McCarthy's daughter Alex defends Steelers boss amid row with veteran QB
Mike McCarthy’s daughter defends the Steelers coach amid his feud with Aaron Rodgers, while Tom Brady criticises Rodgers for airing team disputes publicly.
Opinions on Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike McCarthy are sharply divided after his fallout with quarterback Aaron Rodgers.
Before being released by the Steelers, Aaron Rodgers gave an explosive interview on the Pat McAfee Show on ESPN exposing his brewing internal tension with Mike McCarthy. Rodgers claimed Mike McCarthy sleeps during team meeting painted his former head coach's love for ice cream and sandwiches as extreme.
Aaron Rodgers, a 22-season star NFL quarterback, falling out with Super Bowl-winning coach Mike McCarthy has snowballed into one of the biggest controversies the NFL has seen in months.
Mike McCarthy's daughter comes out in support of Steelers coach
One of those who came out in support of Steelers head coach Mike McCarthy was his daughter, Alex McCarthy. Alex, who is a model, actor and social media influencer, also previously came out in support of her father during tough times.
Alex McCarthy defended Mike McCarthy as a "great human being," as she reshared a story from singer John Vincent, a close friend of the McCarthys.
The caption of the story read: “Super Bowl-winning Head Coach Mike McCarthy is not just a great football coach, but he is an even better human being and I’m extremely proud to call him my brother." He also included a photo of him hugging the Steelers' head coach.
Mike McCarthy and is married to Jessica McCarthy have three daughters: Alexandra "Alex" Noel McCarthy, Gabrielle, and Isabella.
Tom Brady criticises Aaron Rodgers
NFL legend Tom Brady criticised Aaron Rodgers over his decision to speak about Mike McCarthy in the media, alleging that it was a breach of "dressing room sanctity." Notably, Rodgers' decision to come out about McCarthy came after he was benched in favour of Mason Rudolph ahead of their Black Friday game against Broncos.
"The sanctity of an NFL locker room is a very sacred place, and we shouldn't ever lose track of that as players," Tom Brady said. "It's a privilege to be in that locker room. You're fighting with your teammates, you're fighting with your coaches, you're always acting as a team together.
"It shouldn't always be the place for, you know, private things to become public. That's what I'll say."