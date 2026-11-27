Opinions on Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike McCarthy are sharply divided after his fallout with quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike McCarthy, left, and Pittsburgh Steelers former quarterback Aaron Rodgers. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar) more Before being released by the Steelers, Aaron Rodgers gave an explosive interview on the Pat McAfee Show on ESPN exposing his brewing internal tension with Mike McCarthy. Rodgers claimed Mike McCarthy sleeps during team meeting painted his former head coach's love for ice cream and sandwiches as extreme. Aaron Rodgers, a 22-season star NFL quarterback, falling out with Super Bowl-winning coach Mike McCarthy has snowballed into one of the biggest controversies the NFL has seen in months. Mike McCarthy's daughter comes out in support of Steelers coach One of those who came out in support of Steelers head coach Mike McCarthy was his daughter, Alex McCarthy. Alex, who is a model, actor and social media influencer, also previously came out in support of her father during tough times.

Alex McCarthy defended Mike McCarthy as a "great human being," as she reshared a story from singer John Vincent, a close friend of the McCarthys. The caption of the story read: “Super Bowl-winning Head Coach Mike McCarthy is not just a great football coach, but he is an even better human being and I’m extremely proud to call him my brother." He also included a photo of him hugging the Steelers' head coach. Mike McCarthy and is married to Jessica McCarthy have three daughters: Alexandra "Alex" Noel McCarthy, Gabrielle, and Isabella.