: A joint team of Robertsganj Police and the Special Operations Group (SOG) arrested three men on Friday, for their alleged involvement in drug smuggling in Sonbhadra district, police said. The arrests were made near Shahijan Sharab Bhatti village on the road leading to Churk in Sonbhadra. During questioning of the arrested men and the preliminary investigation, police obtained important information about other people allegedly involved in the purchase, sale and smuggling of narcotics. (For representation only) more

The accused have been identified as Mohd Umar alias Bablu Khan, 39, Anshu Giri alias Golu, 24, and Pushpraj Yadav alias Shyam, 24. All three are residents of different areas of Sonbhadra district. During the operation, the police recovered 25 kg of illegal cannabis (ganja), packed in 25 bundles, and six grams of illegal heroin from the arrested men. The team also seized three Android mobile phones and ₹24,200 in cash, which police said was the remaining money from the sale of narcotics.

In addition, two cars without number plates were recovered and seized in accordance with the law. According to officials, the seized 25 kg of illegal ganja is estimated to be worth ₹12,50,000, while the six grams of heroin is valued at approximately ₹1,20,000. The cash recovered from the accused amounted to ₹24,200.

Following the arrests and recoveries, a case was registered at Robertsganj Police Station under Sections 8, 20, 21, 27A, 29 and 60 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and Section 61(2)(a) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Additional Superintendent of Police (Operations) Rishabh Runwal said.

During questioning of the arrested men and the preliminary investigation, police obtained important information about other people allegedly involved in the purchase, sale and smuggling of narcotics.

A detailed investigation is now underway to establish the roles of these individuals, trace the sources of the narcotics and uncover the wider drug smuggling network, officials said.