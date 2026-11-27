In a major setback to the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC), the Allahabad High Court on Friday quashed the preliminary examination result of the UP Combined State/Upper Subordinate Services (PCS) Examination-2025 declared on December 1, 2025. Open category is open for all at every stage of the examination and cannot be treated as a category reserved for unreserved candidates, the high court observed. (For Representation) more

Allowing a writ petition filed by four aspirants—Sanjay Kumar and three others—Justice Manish Kumar Nigam directed the Commission to redraw the preliminary merit list by placing meritorious reserved category candidates in the open/unreserved category at every stage of the selection process and subsequently hold the mains examination afresh.

The court also struck down condition no. 19 of the February 20, 2025 recruitment advertisement, which restricted the adjustment of reserved category candidates against unreserved seats solely to the final selection stage. The court noted that UPPSC’s January 9, 2020 Office Memorandum—forming the basis of this policy—had already been quashed by the bench on November 25 in a connected matter (Pankaj Verma vs. State of U.P.).

The petitioners, belonging to OBC and EWS categories, had challenged UPPSC’s practice of treating the “unreserved” category as an exclusive compartment meant solely for candidates who had not claimed any reservation.

During the proceedings, a supplementary counter-affidavit filed by the Commission revealed that in the PCS-2025 preliminary examination, 4,533 reserved category candidates—comprising 2,993 OBC, 921 EWS, 464 SC, and 155 ST aspirants—had scored higher than the last selected general category candidate.

Similarly, in the mains examination, 910 reserved category candidates (579 OBC, 168 EWS, 158 SC, and 5 ST) had outscored the general cut-off.

However, the Commission retained all of them within their respective reserved quotas instead of moving them to the open list. Justice Nigam held that the open/unreserved category is a caste-less pool accessible to all purely on merit and its character cannot change between intermediate and final stages of the same recruitment.

The court observed, “Open category is open for all at every stage of the examination and cannot be treated as a category reserved for unreserved candidates,”.

“More meritorious reserved category candidates at every stage of examination, if they secure more marks than the last selected unreserved category candidate, have to be placed in the open category,” it said.

Citing Supreme Court precedents, the bench ruled that affirmative action cannot be applied in a manner that prejudices reserved candidates. By capping reserved candidates at their statutory quota percentages during shortlisting, the Commission had effectively created an unconstitutional 50% reservation for the unreserved category.

The Commission will now prepare a fresh unreserved merit list from the preliminary exam across all categories, followed by revised reserved category lists, before re-conducting the mains examination followed by the interviews of those who clear the mains.

A total of 814 posts are to be filled through UPPCS-2025. As many as 6,26,387 candidates had applied for the preliminary examination, while 2,65,270 candidates appeared in the examination on October 12, 2025.

On the basis of the preliminary examination, 11,727 candidates were declared successful for the mains examination on December 1, 2025. A total of 10,284 candidates appeared in the mains examination between March 29 and April 1, 2026, out of whom 2,297 candidates were declared successful for the interview on September 17, 2026. Interviews of the eligible candidates were held between September 28 to October 24, 2026.