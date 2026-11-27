Directed by Aditya Datt, the film revolves around Eshwar (Emraan), a dairy business owner who is approached by inspector Rana (Abhishek Singh) to help him bust a drug cartel led by Desu ( Aparshakti Khurana ). When Eshwar refuses, Rana threatens to reveal his dark past to his family, comprising his wife Aarti (Genelia D'Souza) and daughter Jiya (Inayat Verma). This leads to bloodshed and violence.

The low opening can be because of multiple reasons. It might be because of the mixed reviews for the film as well as the box office clash with Sooraj Barjatya’s Yeh Prem Mol Liya. Emraan's previous release, Awarapan 2, had seen a bumper start at the box office. It had minted ₹21 crore on its first day of release and went on to gross ₹213 crore worldwide in its lifetime.

Gunmaaster has performed below expectations. As per trade estimates, the film was poised to earn around ₹8 crore net on its opening day, with ₹6 crore the expected mark on its release day. However, that has not been the case as the latest update from Sacnilk states that Gunmaaster G9 has collected as low as ₹3.65 crore on Friday.

Emraan Hashmi scripted a superb comeback earlier this year, delivering the biggest hit of his career with Awarapan 2. Gunmaaster G9 was expected to open big given the hype around the film's release, but the film has opened below expectations. The action thriller directed by Aditya Datt is facing heat from the other Bollywood release of the week - Sooraj Barjatya’s Yeh Prem Mol Liya.

An excerpt from the HT review of the film read, “Writers Sarim Momin and Junaid Wasi bring absolutely nothing new to the table. This is a story we can predict right down to the T. The film begins on an overwhelmingly familiar note, helped only by an interesting antagonist played by Aparshakti. He is the only one who seems to treat this film as an opportunity to showcase a different side of himself as an actor.”

Gunmaaster G9 is produced by Deepak Mukut, Hunar Mukut and Sangeeta Ahir, and presented by Soham Rockstar Entertainment Pvt. Ltd.