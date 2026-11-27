Santanu Das is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 5 years of experience, writing on films, pop culture and film festivals. He has a keen interest in writing about South Asian independent films and has covered several film festivals, including Sundance and CPH: Docx. He also brings a sharp perspective to the monthly column called The Fault in Our Stars, where he writes about a recent film/series and what stops the ‘good’ from becoming ‘great’. A gold medalist from Banaras Hindu University, Santanu completed his postgraduate studies in English from Jadavpur University. He is also a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic. When not watching films or speaking to celebrities, Santanu can be found reading a book. Some of his favourite films are Aparajito, Ponyo and The Double Life of Veronique. His favourite books include The Corrections, The God of Small Things and A Room of One's Own. Santanu continues to write passionately about films and celebrity culture. He brings a relatable, as well as critically informed, lens to entertainment and culture for a wide audience. Find him on LinkedIn: santanudasfilm Instagram: @santupecha
Ramayana box office collection day 23: Ranbir Kapoor and Yash film crosses ₹1000 crore mark, is 4th Indian film to do so
Ramayana is directed by Nitesh Tiwari. It released in theatres on November 5
Ramayana has crossed the 1000 crore mark at the box office in India! The mythological drama film starring Ranbir Kapoor, Yash and Sai Pallavi, released in theatres on November 5. It had earlier crossed ₹500 crore within 6 days of release.
Ramayana scores a new milestone
Ramayana was one of the most anticipated releases of 2026. Advance bookings for the film opened on Dussehra, 15 days before release. By the time of its release, the film had already sold tickets worth ₹200 crore worldwide. The film went on to collect ₹64.85 crore in India on its first day of release, becoming the fourth-highest opening in Bollywood history. The film then earned ₹107 crore net on Monday and ₹94 crore net on Tuesday, both the highest in Indian cinema history.
In its third week, the film saw a dip in collections, and to combat this, the film’s makers slashed ticket prices across India. This has worked in the film's favour, as the film managed to stay steady during the weekdays. It collected ₹9.65 crore on Thursday, a slight increase over the previous day, at ₹9.50 crore. The latest update states that the film has collected ₹8.45 crore, taking its total collection to ₹1,000.55 crore.
Ramayana is now the fourth Indian film to cross the ₹1000 crore mark at the box office, after Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, Pushpa 2: The Rule, and Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge. It is the second Bollywood film to reach the milestone after Dhurandhar 2, which released earlier this year.
All about Ramayana
Ramayana is the latest adaptation of Valmiki's epic, one of the world's oldest pieces of literature. It tells the story of Lord Rama, the incarnation of Lord Vishnu and his battle against the asura king Ravana after the latter abducts his wife, Sita.
Produced by Namit Malhotra’s Prime Focus Studios in collaboration with DNEG and Yash’s Monster Mind Creations, Ramayana is planned as a two-part film. The film stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, Ravie Dubey as Lakshman, and Sunny Deol as Lord Hanuman. The first released worldwide on November 5, 2026, while the second part is set for Diwali 2028.
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