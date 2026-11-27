New Delhi: Defending champions India produced a commanding display to defeat Malaysia 6–2 in the semi-final of the women's Asian Champions Trophy at the International Sports Complex in Bhopal on Friday, securing their place in the final for a sixth time. India women's hockey team beat Malaysia 6-2 in the semi-final. (Hockey India) more

Tournament's top scorer Deepika Sehrawat scored twice, while Mumtaz Khan, Navneet Kaur, Sunelita Toppo and Ishika found the mark once each. Malaysia, meanwhile, showed some fight, with Nur Azhar and Nuramirah Shakirah Zulkifli conjuring moments of individual brilliance to score two goals for their team. India began on the front foot, pressing high and seeking to establish control through measured midfield play.

Malaysia, however, displayed good positional discipline along the right flank, making defensive interventions to disrupt India's forward movements. As the opening quarter progressed, India began to find greater penetration in the attacking third, with Sunelita earning a penalty corner (PC).

Although Deepika's initial effort did not yield a direct conversion, Sunelita reacted intelligently, allowing Mumtaz to produce a close-range finish and put India ahead in the 10th minute.

India up the ante in second quarter The second quarter witnessed a decisive surge in India's attacking intensity. Navneet doubled the advantage in the 18th minute by taking on two Malaysian defenders before beating the goalkeeper. The hosts continued to stretch the Malaysian defence through incisive stickwork and combinations in the final third.

Deepika then converted a PC in the 25th minute, sending the ball into the bottom left corner to extend India's lead. Malaysia responded through Nur Azhar, who scored off a PC in the 27th minute, but India swiftly reasserted their authority. Deepika struck again from a PC in the 30th minute to restore India's three-goal cushion and give them a 4-1 lead at half-time. India carried the momentum into the third quarter, with Sunelita extending the lead to 5-1 in the 33rd minute.

Following Deepika's PC attempt, Sunelita reacted sharply to the rebound. Her initial effort was saved, but she stayed alert and lifted the ball past the goalkeeper. India continued to dictate midfield exchanges, with Lalremsiami contributing effectively to their circulation and transitions into attack. Ishika came close to scoring an individual goal with an impressive solo run but failed to produce the finishing touch.

India maintained their attacking intent in the final quarter. Malaysia, however, produced an individual moment of brilliance when Zulkifli unleashed a superb reverse-stick effort from the left to score in the 52nd minute. The goal offered the visitors a measure of encouragement, but India remained composed and continued to seek openings. Rutuja Dadaso Pisal remained influential in India's attacking movements and earned another PC in the 57th minute.

From the ensuing set-piece, Ishika found the net. Keeping the move alive near the baseline, she maintained possession before converting it into a goal for a 6-2 lead.

Earlier, China edged past Japan 1–0 in the other semi-final, with Zhang Heyang scoring the decisive goal in the 60th minute. India will now face China in

Saturday's final, where the hosts and defending champions will seek a fourth title.