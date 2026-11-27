The Bharatiya Sanskriti Darshan Trust will present “Chandraprabha 2026 – A Musical Tribute” on Saturday, November 28, at BSDT’s Play Ground, Vishwashanti Dham, Kesnand Road, Wagholi. Tabla maestro Ustad Taufiq Qureshi, sarod exponent Ustad Sabir Khan, tabla player Pt. Aditya Kalyanpur and violinist Akshayji Soman are among the highlighted performers. (HT PHOTO) more

The programme, scheduled from 5 pm to 9.30 pm, will feature the Gurukrupa Violin Breathless Band, along with celebrated names from Indian classical music. Tabla maestro Ustad Taufiq Qureshi, sarod exponent Ustad Sabir Khan, tabla player Pt. Aditya Kalyanpur and violinist Akshayji Soman are among the highlighted performers.

Billed as “an evening of timeless ragas, rhythms and memories,” the concert aims to celebrate the masters, honour their legacy and keep the music alive, according to the organisers.