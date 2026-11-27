An Indian schoolboy's conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin on the use of artificial intelligence (AI) in education has caught the attention of social media users. While the teenager spoke about how AI could make learning more interactive and personalised, Putin raised an important question about whether excessive reliance on the technology could discourage students from thinking independently. An Indian schoolboy shared his views on AI-powered learning during an engaging conversation with Vladimir Putin. more

(Also read: 16-year-old 'AI Kid of India' Raul John Aju clicks selfie with Russian President Vladimir Putin)

The schoolboy, identified as Raul John Aju from Kerala, interacted with Putin at the AI Journey 2026 conference in Moscow on November 26, according to The Print.

Indian teenager highlights the benefits of AI In a video shared on X by the Russian Embassy in South Africa, Aju explained how AI could make education more engaging by allowing students to learn through pictures, videos and games.

"I'll give a very small example. Imagine a child like me who likes maths, okay? What if I could learn maths through pictures, through videos, even through games? And I have learned AI through game, by the way," he said.

Recalling an incident involving his father, Aju added, "One day before my maths exam, my father was like, 'How you are playing a game? Tomorrow you have your exam!' But I said I was studying, and he was like, 'Kids these days.'"

The teenager went on to explain how AI could help teachers address the individual learning needs of students in a classroom.

"But the whole point, sir, is that I was able to learn in a fun way, right? I was able to learn in my own, my personalised way. But in a class of 40 children, how is one teacher able to personalise that education? And that's where I believe AI can help, sir," he said.

Putin raises concerns over AI dependence Responding to Aju, Putin acknowledged the importance of teaching children how to think while emphasising that memorisation, learning and reasoning were equally essential.

Speaking through an English interpreter, Putin said, "AI is often used as a prompter today, as an assistant, and people stop thinking at all, stop reasoning, unfortunately. Is it not a threat—I mean, for, for educational process—when, when you resort to artificial intelligence?"

Aju responded, "Wonderful question, sir, and here's what I would say, okay? I feel we are supposed to collaborate with AI rather than just use it to replace our own thinking."

Watch the clip here: