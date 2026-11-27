Young AI innovator Raul John Aju shared an Instagram post about getting a selfie with Vladimir Putin. The AI builder and content creator met the Russian president while attending the AI Journey 2026 conference in Moscow. AI creator Raul John Aju’s selfie with Russian President Vladimir Putin. (Instagram/@raul_the_rockstar) more

“From making my first video in a bathroom at 9 to taking a selfie with President Putin, never in my wildest dreams did I think life would take me here,” Aju, dubbed ‘AI Kid of India’, wrote on Instagram.

Beyond milestones and appearances, he focused on how the experience has shaped him personally. “More than anything I’ve achieved, I’m grateful for the person this journey has helped me become.”

Being in the room with seasoned minds at the Moscow event also shifted his perspective. He pointed to the gap between what he knows and what lies ahead.

“Meeting some incredible people at AI Journey (way smarter than me) made me realise how much more I have to learn.”

He went on to recognise the people who stood behind him throughout his rise. Aju named the event team, his parents, and friends in his note. He added, “And to everyone who’s been part of this journey, thank you for making a little kid’s dreams come true.”

“Still a curious kid, just with a few more stories to tell.” He concluded the post with a picture of himself with Vladimir Putin.