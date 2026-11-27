Union home secretary Govind Mohan, who arrived at Jammu and Kashmir’s winter capital on Thursday, chaired a high-level meeting to review the security situation in the Union Territory, officials said. The review meeting was held against the backdrop of recent terror-related incidents. (HT Photo for representation) more

The meeting was attended by senior officials of the Union ministry of home affairs, including intelligence bureau director Mahesh Dixit, chiefs of Central Armed Police Forces, senior officers of Jammu and Kashmir Police, army officers and representatives of intelligence and security agencies, they said.

Apart from the current security scenario, the attendees discussed counter-terrorism operations, infiltration attempts, intelligence coordination, elimination of foreign terrorists operating in the mountainous and forest areas of the Jammu region and measures to prevent local youth from joining militant groups.

The review meeting was held against the backdrop of recent terror-related incidents, including the killing of two special police officers in the Dachhan area of Kishtwar district and the recent encounter in Kulgam in which Lashkar-e-Taiba operative Mohammad Lateef Bhat was killed.