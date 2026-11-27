Jammu and Kashmir Police on Thursday arrested a former terrorist who had been evading arrest for more than two decades in 13 criminal cases, including the killing of a special police officer (SPO), officials said. According to the police, Mansha was an active terrorist between 2000 and 2007 before surrendering before security forces in 2007. (HT Photo for representation) more

The accused, identified as Mohd Mansha, a resident of Thuroo Lassoli in Reasi district, was arrested by a special team of Reasi police from Tral in Awantipora district with the assistance of local police, they said.

Mansha was wanted in a case registered in 2000 at Mahore police station under various sections of RPC and the Arms Act. An SPO of J&K Police was killed in the incident, officials said.

Following the investigation, a chargesheet was filed against Mansha before the competent court, and he was subsequently declared an absconder, they said. The court of principal district and sessions judge, Reasi, had issued an arrest warrant against him on December 6, 2001.

According to the police, Mansha was an active terrorist between 2000 and 2007 before surrendering before security forces in 2007. However, he continued to evade the legal process and was wanted in 13 criminal cases registered between 2000 and 2007, involving offences such as murder, attempt to murder, criminal conspiracy, and waging war against the government.

Acting on credible intelligence, a special team comprising personnel from Mahore police station and the absconder tracking unit was constituted and sent to Tral, where the accused was traced and apprehended through coordinated efforts with Awantipora police, officials said.

The arrest brought a more than two-decade-long pursuit to an end, the police said, reiterating their commitment to tracking down absconders and ensuring accountability irrespective of the passage of time or geographical boundaries.