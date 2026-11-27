Woodburn Park abuts South Club, once known as the Wimbledon of the East and famous for stirring Davis Cup duels, the most enthralling of which was in 1966 against Brazil. “The most memorable,” Ramanathan Krishnan told me talking about that match. It was in the park that Sukumar Samajpati, the former India winger and banker who also had a career in singing, was stealing a few moments with Soma, his wife-to-be. Mohun Bagan Super Giant's Manvir Singh goes up against Lalchungnunga of East Bengal in the Durand Cup final. The two can meet again on Sunday. (Samir Jana/HT) more

In 1966, such moments needed to be stolen because being prudish was a very Indian way. (It still is, many would argue). Samajpati and Soma were enjoying each other’s company when a group of young men advanced menacingly. “Let this not prevent you from scoring against Mohun Bagan,” one of them said. Because if it does, we will find you here and… .”

Sweet ending Nicknamed 7UP Express for his speed, Samajpati scored, heading in Ram Bahadur’s free kick and East Bengal won. The same group fetched up a few days later. This time, with rossogollas and an apology for their conduct earlier, Samajpati says in “Khela Surer Golpokotha” (Stories from football and music), his autobiography.

In a country where football’s struggle for relevance is perennial, Mohun Bagan-East Bengal is a story, another chapter of which unfolds on Sunday, that keeps on giving.

Curious to experience it, English cricket journalists fetched up at an I-League derby in 2012 after England had delivered India a roundhouse whack at Eden. It is a football fixture Appa Rao wouldn’t forsake even if meant being on oxygen support (he was at half-time). One where Beri Sarbadhikary was removed from commenting on All India Radio because he said, “My team is leading” when Mohun Bagan were, as recorded by Gautam Roy in “East Bengal 100.”

The derby has inspired songs and films and has led to death, 16 of them in a stampede at Eden on August 16, 1980. The one in 2012 mentioned above had to be abandoned because Mohun Bagan refused to play the second half after their player Syed Rahim Nabi was hit by a missile.

Shooting from the lip After he scored a hattrick in the 1997 Federation Cup semi-final, the first in a derby since Independence, Bhaichung Bhutia met the press corps in the shower area of East Bengal’s changing room. Bhutia was 20 then but already an East Bengal icon and a statesman in the sport.

Sat on the floor with the media stooping and straining to hear every word, Bhutia ripped into Amal Dutta, saying the veteran coach should have known better than make fun of East Bengal players. Twenty-nine years later, Bhutia continues to speak his mind.

More on Dutta. In a derby in 1986, Dutta asked Aloke Mukherjee to shift from left back to central defence because Subrata Bhattacharya was injured. The risky move clicked and Mohun Bagan won 2-0. Usually modest, Mukherjee has written in his biography that he hadn’t let Chima Okorie move that day.