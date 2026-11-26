AFTER YOUNG people took to the streets last year to end years of rule by corrupt, out-of-touch “uncles”, Nepal is now, as one Kathmandu wit puts it, lumbered with “a government of dude bros”. Balendra Shah, the 36-year-old prime minister, is a former rapper. He has a signature look: dark shades, diamond earrings and a pimped-up take on a kalo topi, the country’s traditional black cap. He addresses his fellow Nepalis via Facebook rants and cryptic memes. After eight months in office, and over three years as mayor of Kathmandu before that, Mr Shah’s policies and beliefs remain elusive. That has been a source of frustration for diplomats in India, where Mr Shah landed on November 22nd to meet Narendra Modi, the Indian prime minister, on the first bilateral trip of his tenure. Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with his Nepalese counterpart, Balendra Shah, ahead of their bilateral talks at Hyderabad House, in New Delhi on Monday. (@narendramodi X/ANI Photo) more

The world’s youngest sitting prime minister faces no end of challenges. For two decades shaky coalitions under ageing uncles took turns to plunder Nepal. Last year Gen-Z protesters called time on the racket in demonstrations that turned deadly. Following fresh elections earlier this year, over nine-tenths of MPs are new to parliament. They had barely settled in when, in August, an avalanche of ice and rock on the border with China generated flash floods and killed more than 1,400 people. The catastrophe also destroyed a tenth of Nepal’s hydropower capacity.

Nepal’s fragile Himalayan ecology makes the country prone to disasters. That puts a premium on economic resilience. Yet with less corruption and better governance, economic growth could have been much higher than the annual average of 4% in recent decades. Meanwhile, Nepal’s economy depends on its large diaspora sending remittances home.

Voters are ready to cut Mr Shah some slack. His anti-corruption crusade is wildly popular. The new government, says the Harvard-educated finance minister, Swarnim Wagle, “inherited a kleptocracy and an incestuous relationship between politicians and business”. Agencies are now seizing plundered assets and arresting cronies of the ancien régime. Mr Wagle’s ambition, he says, is to get Nepal off the grey list of the Financial Action Task Force, an intergovernmental watchdog against money laundering. Nepalis believe Mr Shah to be clean. They have donated $127m to a longstanding disaster-relief fund under the prime minister; under Mr Shah’s predecessors, such largesse would have been nearly unthinkable.

The enormous challenge of running a poor, climate-ravaged country was what brought Mr Shah to Delhi. The World Bank reckons that by 2050 climate change could cut Nepal’s GDP by at least 7%. The bill for the August floods alone is nearly $5bn, or a tenth of GDP. Nepal wants to “build back better” by moving communities farther from rivers, putting up homes better able to withstand earthquakes and floods and designing safer power plants.

To date, international help has been stingy. For instance, the UN’s loss-and-damage fund, a climate-finance mechanism, will put up the equivalent of just 0.5% of the total bill—and only after Nepal submits plenty more paperwork. At the UN’s climate-change conference in Turkey this month, Nepal failed to win support for a mountain-specific agenda in future climate talks.

Mr Shah came to Delhi, kalo topi in hand, hoping for $2bn in loans and grants. Mr Modi pledged $1.6bn. At a time when China seeks influence in Nepal, the package pulls it closer to India through trade, investment, energy infrastructure and cross-border transport.

India, though, will treat Mr Shah with caution. A brash style does not make him popular in Delhi. Elsewhere, he has not met requests from foreign dignitaries to meet. At home Mr Shah is still the same unserious provocateur who, when he was running for mayor, quipped he would like to learn strategic planning from Hitler.

Mr Shah’s critics claim that a latent authoritarian lurks in him. In clothing and nationalist rhetoric he models himself on the late King Mahendra, who in 1960 led a royal coup and abolished democracy. Under Mr Shah police have rounded up activists, critics and a former chief justice; the pretexts have been flimsy. The prime minister thinks that due process is an obstacle to reform. “We are on an expressway,” Mr Shah likes to say, and “will apply the brakes only when we reach the destination.” The government, says Tanuja Pandey, a leader of the popular street movement that catapulted Mr Shah into office, “is scared of the people’s voice”. That may come to seem a dark irony.

To some, Mr Shah’s love of the army is worrying. Stuck between two giants, India and China, it seems interested in everything but being war-ready. It runs schools and hospitals; its business empire spans petrol pumps, construction and grocery shops. The army, many believe, supported last year’s uprising. To keep it close, the prime minister holds the defence portfolio and has dispatched former army people to top ambassadorial postings. Since the floods, the army has jealously guarded all rescue efforts and is now rebuilding roads and bridges. But “under the guise of humanitarianism, you can extend your tentacles,” a political analyst warns.

Still, these days Nepalis, desperate for change, end political chats on a note of dogged optimism. “People think we will transform the country overnight,” complains Sagar Dhakal, a ruling MP. No one wants the uncles back.

Stay on top of our India coverage by signing up to Essential India, our free weekly newsletter.