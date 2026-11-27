The United States is expected to delay its review of military forces stationed in Europe until 2027, pushing back a decision that has raised concerns among NATO allies about a possible reduction in American troops and military resources on the continent. The US is delaying its review of military forces in Europe until 2027, raising questions about a possible reduction in its troop presence. REUTERS/Leonel Estrada (REUTERS) more

According to diplomats cited by AFP, Washington has informed NATO allies that it will not present the review by the expected December 1 deadline. The announcement was initially expected ahead of a December 2 meeting of NATO foreign ministers.

The review, launched by US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth in June, examines the country's military presence across Europe as the Trump administration looks to shift more attention toward other regions, including the Indo-Pacific.

US delays review of military presence in Europe US officials had previously indicated that the assessment would be ready by December 1. Deputy Pentagon chief Elbridge Colby told reporters in Brussels earlier this month that Washington was still hopeful of meeting the deadline.

Also Read: Trump, NATO chief Rutte call on Russia to avoid steps that widen Ukraine war after Florida talks

However, two European diplomats told AFP that the announcement would likely be delayed until next year. A third diplomat also confirmed that no update was expected during the upcoming NATO foreign ministers' meeting.

One diplomat told AFP, "Force posture review announcement likely delayed to next year."

POLITICO reported that US Deputy Ambassador to NATO Scott Oudkirk informed allied representatives about the delay during a meeting of NATO envoys on Wednesday. Washington has not announced a new date for presenting the findings.

The diplomats cited by POLITICO also indicated that the United States was still reviewing offers from European allies to provide military capabilities that could replace some of the equipment and forces currently supplied by Washington.

NATO allies concerned about possible US troop cuts The review covers more than troop numbers. According to POLITICO, it also examines military access, basing rights and overflight permissions across Europe. The United States currently has around 80,000 troops stationed on the continent, with large numbers based in Germany, Italy and the United Kingdom.

Also Read: NATO to send early-warning system aircraft to Poland after missiles incident

Washington has repeatedly urged European NATO members to take greater responsibility for their conventional defense as the US shifts its military focus toward China and the Indo-Pacific.

The possibility of a smaller American military presence has raised concerns among some European allies. They fear that reducing US forces could weaken NATO's ability to deter Russia, particularly as the war in Ukraine continues.

The review also comes amid disagreements over military access. Washington has previously criticized European countries for restricting the use of NATO bases during the US war against Iran.

According to POLITICO, the delay comes as Washington continues discussions with European allies about providing military capabilities to fill potential gaps. Countries including Germany, Poland, the Netherlands and several Scandinavian nations have been recognized by Colby for increasing their defense spending.

However, the US administration has not announced whether the review will recommend withdrawing troops or changing its military commitments to Europe. The findings and their potential impact on NATO's defense arrangements remain unclear.