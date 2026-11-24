WARSAW, - NATO will deploy an AWACS early-warning system aircraft to Poland as part of its response to three missiles landing in the country on the military alliance's eastern flank, a Polish deputy defence minister said on Monday NATO to send early-warning system aircraft to Poland after missiles incident more

Three Russian Kh-101 missiles landed in Poland on Friday, prosecutors said, adding to fears that Russia's war in Ukraine could spill over into NATO territory.

"An AWACS early-warning aircraft will be made available to Poland," Pawel Zalewski told reporters after a NATO meeting in Brussels. "This is a very good system that gives us even deeper ... operational awareness which allows us to respond better to this kind of threat."

A NATO spokesperson later confirmed that the Supreme Allied Commander Europe , General Alexus Grynkewich, had authorised the forward deployment of an AWACS aircraft.

"SACEUR is now examining the deployment of additional assets as he continues to assess our deterrence and defence posture in Poland and elsewhere," the spokesperson wrote in a post on social media platform X.

With their distinctive nine-metre-wide radar domes, NATO's 14 Airborne Warning and Control System aircraft have served as the alliance's eyes in the sky since 1982.

Based at Geilenkirchen air base in Germany, the fleet has played an important role in surveillance missions along NATO's eastern flank since Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

In a conflict, they can provide a common radar picture for allied fighters, ships and control centres, while directing NATO combat jets to their targets.

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