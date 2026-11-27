Kashmir crime branch has filed a chargesheet against three candidates who had allegedly indulged in an audacious forgery of their certificates to inflate their marks and land Class-4 jobs in food and civil supplies department in Bandipora. The complaint was filed by the dropped candidates of Bandipora district. (HT Photo for representation) more

The agency said that the chargesheet was filed after economic offences wing (EOW) of the crime branch established the forgery of the academic certificates in the job fraud case filed in 2017.

A statement by the agency said that EOW filed the chargesheet in FIR number 62/2021 under sections of 420, 467, 468, 471 RPC before the court of chief judicial magistrate Bandipora against the three accused identified as Zahid Majid Mir, Ulfat Jan and Ruqaya Akhter, all residents of Bandipora.

“FSL opinions confirmed forgery under Section 467 RPC. The evidence collected established offences under sections 420, 467, 468 and 471 RPC against all three accused. Accordingly, the chargesheet has been produced before the competent court for judicial adjudication,” the statement said.

The complaint was filed by the dropped candidates of Bandipora district, alleging that the three candidates had submitted tampered/scanned academic certificates reflecting inflated marks to secure undue advantage in the recruitment process for Class-4 posts. The posts advertised vide advertisement notice No. 01 of 2017 dated 21.10.2017.

Accordingly, the EOW started a probe to ascertain the veracity of the allegations. “During investigation, it surfaced that Zahid Majid had inflated his Class 10 marks from 359/500 to 420/500 and Class 12 marks from 295/500 to 393/500. Similarly, Ulfat Jan had shown inflated marks of 336/500 against actual 185/500 in Class 10 and 492/750 against actual 297/750 in Class 12. Rukaiya Akhter had inflated her Class 10 marks from 261/500 to 405/500, while her purported Class 12 certificate showing 629/750 was found false, as Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education confirmed that she had not appeared in the examination, “ the statement said.