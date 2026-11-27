MUMBAI: The Bombay High Court has revoked an 86-year-old man’s gift deed transferring his Malad West flat to his elder son and ordered the son and his family to vacate the property within 15 days. The order came after the father alleged that he had been forced out of his home and made to stay at an old-age home despite retaining the right to reside in the flat. HC revokes gift deed after son drives 86-year-old father out of home. more

A single-judge bench of Justice Aarti Sathe on Thursday set aside orders of the Senior Citizens Tribunal and the Appellate Authority, which had rejected the father’s plea to cancel the gift deed and restore the possession of the flat.

The tribunal had held that Section 23 of the Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens Act, 2007, did not apply because the deed had no specific clause requiring the son to maintain his father.

The high court disagreed, noting that the father had retained his right to reside in the flat under the deed. It said the absence of an express maintenance clause could not be a reason to refuse cancellation when the right to reside had been recorded.

The court also observed that it would be absurd for the children who received property from an elderly parent to be exempt from maintaining them when they could no longer fend for themselves.

The father said he bought the flat in a housing society off Marve Road, Malad West, in 1999, after selling his earlier property in Malad East. His wife, two sons and elder son’s wife initially lived there. His younger son moved out with his family after purchasing a separate flat in 2007.

After his wife died in March 2015, the father alleged, his elder son and daughter-in-law began pressuring him to move to his younger son’s home. He also alleged that his elder son obtained a power of attorney on the pretext of managing the family’s stationery business and transferred the flat’s share certificate into his own name.

The father claimed that his elder son abused him when he resisted his demand to transfer the flat. He further alleged that he was coerced into signing the gift deed in June 2018. After the Covid-19 pandemic began, the son allegedly stopped allowing him to stay in the flat, forcing him to live at his younger son’s home, a rented premises and then later he was moved to an old-age home.

Later, in March 2023, the father approached the tribunal. While it directed his elder son to pay him ₹10,000 per month as maintenance, it rejected his request to revoke the gift deed and restore possession. The Appellate Authority upheld the order, following which the father moved the high court.

The high court said the father and son had serious differences and could not be expected to continue living together. It directed the son and his family to vacate the flat within 15 days, failing which they would be evicted with the help of police.