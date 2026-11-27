An Indian engineer from Tamil Nadu has won AED 25,000 (approximately ₹6.29 lakh) in Abu Dhabi’s Big Ticket draw after selecting his ticket number based on South Indian astrology. The unexpected windfall came at a crucial time for the engineer, who had been looking for ways to financially support his mother’s medical treatment. A Tamil Nadu engineer won ₹6.29 lakh in the Big Ticket draw after selecting his ticket number using traditional astrology. (Representational image generated using AI) more

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According to a report by Khaleej Times, Aravindan K, a 35-year-old engineer residing in Abu Dhabi, usually purchased tickets with his friends. However, this time, he decided to buy a ticket with his brother, choosing the number based on South Indian astrology.

The winning ticket, bearing the number 406550, was purchased online, reported The Siasat Daily.

A timely financial relief for the family For Aravindan, the prize money holds particular significance as his family has been in need of financial assistance to cover his mother’s medical expenses.

“I was really excited when I received the call and felt incredibly fortunate,” he told Khaleej Times.

“My family needed this financial support, particularly for my mother’s medical expenses, so the win has come at a very important time for us,” The Siasat Daily quoted him as saying.

Engineer plans to share winnings with brother According to Gulf News, Aravindan first learnt about Big Ticket through his former colleagues during a six-month work assignment in Abu Dhabi in 2025.

He continued purchasing tickets with his friends even after completing the assignment. Following his latest win, the engineer plans to split the prize money with his brother.

Aravindan also revealed that some of his friends were facing financial difficulties and expressed hope that they, too, would get an opportunity to celebrate a similar win.

“Big Ticket has been a great help to me and I would love to share a similar experience with my friends one day,” he said.

Three other Indians win cash prizes Aravindan was among four Indian nationals who secured cash prizes of AED 25,000 each in Big Ticket’s third weekly electronic draw for November, held on November 26.

The other winners were Makarand Nivrutti Patil, a Sharjah resident, Sharafudheen Kasim, an Indian expatriate based in the UAE, and Preethy Anto Antony Anthikkat Vakko, a quality control inspector residing in Abu Dhabi.

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According to Khaleej Times, Preethy was overcome with emotion and broke down in tears of joy upon receiving the winning call. Having purchased tickets with a group of friends for some time, she plans to share her winnings with them.