An Indian supermarket worker in the UAE has won a 200-gram gold bar after choosing a ticket number inspired by his father's lucky number, and he now hopes to use the prize to start a business with friends. A Kerala man won a 200g gold bar in a UAE draw and planned to use the prize money to start a business. (Representational image generated using AI)

(Also read: Kerala man wins 200g gold bar in UAE with randomly selected ticket, to share prize with friends)

Shafi Pokkulangara Bappuhaji, 37, from Kerala, was among five winners of 24-karat gold bars in Abu Dhabi's Big Ticket Series 292, according to a Khaleej Times report published on November 16.

Father's lucky number pays off Shafi has been entering the draw for three years alongside a group of 15 to 20 friends. But when their ticket finally won, he did not hear the news from the organisers. Instead, a friend telephoned him and asked whether he had received the winning call.

“At first, I couldn't believe what my friend was telling me! It was only when I checked the Big Ticket website and saw the results for myself that I realised we had actually won. I was so happy!” he said.

The group is considering selling the gold and using the money to launch a business in the UAE, an ambition they had discussed before the win.

“We've been thinking about starting a business in the UAE, and this win could help us take a step towards making that happen. We're really happy and grateful for the win,” Shafi said.

According to Khaleej Times, 24-karat gold was trading above Dh460 per gram in the UAE on November 16, putting the value of a 200-gram bar at more than Dh92,000. The eventual sale price will depend on market rates.

Other Indian winner hopes to repay loans Another winner, Anshad VM, 25, is a sales professional from Kerala who has been living in Al Ain for two years. He and 24 friends had been buying two or three tickets together each month, Gulf News reported.

Their group plans to sell its gold bar and divide the proceeds, with some members hoping to clear outstanding loans. Anshad also wants to support his family in Kerala.

(Also read: Office boy from India wins 200-gram gold bar in Big Ticket Abu Dhabi)

“This win will really help us with some of our financial commitments, and I'm happy that I can use my share for my family. We'll definitely continue participating together,” he said.

The other winners were Bangladeshi businessman Md Saiful Islam, UAE national Ahmed Alketbi and Indian expat Mohamed Muslim. Each won a 200-gram gold bar.

Big Ticket's next grand prize draw, offering Dh25 million, is scheduled for December 3.