Samajwadi Party national president Akhilesh Yadav on Friday termed the proposed delimitation exercise the BJP’s biggest political blunder, asserting that the party is advancing it solely to secure a win in the 2027 assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh. Samajwadi Party national president Akhilesh Yadav at a press conference in Lucknow on Friday. (HT Photo) more

In a post on X earlier in the day, Yadav wrote: “’Delimitation will prove to be the biggest mistake in the BJP’s politics.”

He expanded on the charge at a press conference at the party’s state headquarters in Lucknow on Friday, linking the move to the BJP’s fear of defeat and its “inability” to accommodate allies amid pressure from Gen Z protests.

“The BJP is going to lose the 2027 election. It is scared. That is why it wants to bring the delimitation bill,” Yadav said.

He added that once delimitation is brought, “it will be clear which party stands with whom.”

He also said there would be a numbers game.

“As far as numbers are concerned, there will be a numbers game. But I can say that delimitation will be the biggest mistake of the BJP,” he said.

The remarks came as the Union Cabinet on Friday approved a Constitution amendment bill to implement women’s reservation through delimitation, with a uniform 50% increase in Lok Sabha seats for all states. Each state’s current share of seats will stay frozen until 2051. Union parliamentary affairs minister Kiren Rijiju has said the government would bring the bill to the Lok Sabha on November 30, and urged the Opposition to take part in the debate.

Opposition parties have accused the government of using the session primarily for delimitation rather than women’s reservation, which was enacted in 2023.

The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister argued that major decisions taken by the BJP so far have not benefited the public. Drawing a parallel with demonetisation, he said the government had claimed it would end corruption and reduce inflation, but “corruption increased manifold instead of ending, and inflation is at its peak.”

Turning to electoral rolls ahead of the 2027 polls, Yadav alleged that the BJP, in collusion with the Election Commission, is conspiring to add crores of fake voters through Form 6. He claimed a 22-fold surge in Form 6 applications after the Special Summary Revision (SSR), with voter numbers rising again in assembly constituencies where they had fallen after the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) that concluded in April.

He highlighted conflicting statements: chief minister Yogi Adityanath saying 1.27 crore Hindu voters had been removed, while the Uttar Pradesh chief electoral officer referred to 2.5 crore missing voters.

“Who is lying? The chief minister or the election officer?” Yadav asked, accusing both of a coordinated strategy to create noise about missing voters so that the planned addition of crores of names in the final list goes unquestioned.

Citing examples from urban assembly seats such as Allahabad South, Ghaziabad, Gorakhpur Urban, Allahabad West and Varanasi Cantt, he claimed 5-7 duplicate voters had been added per 1,000 voters after SIR.

He said the SP had earlier submitted an audit showing lakhs of duplicates and a memorandum to the Election Commission, yet the November 17 draft rolls still contained a large number of them. The party, he added, had complained about 2.84 lakh fake votes added by November 17 and would soon send a delegation to the chief electoral officer with details of alleged fake voters, threatening an agitation if no action is taken.

On alliance politics, Yadav said the SP and Congress would sit and finalise seat adjustments, expressing confidence that the INDIA bloc would defeat the BJP.

“Both parties will accommodate winning candidates. The SP and the INDIA alliance are fully prepared,” he said, adding that the public wants to see winnable candidates.

He claimed the SP has always fulfilled its promises and has done homework on implementing those in its manifesto, contrasting this with the BJP’s unkept pledges, including smart cities that “exist only on boards.”