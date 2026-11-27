MUMBAI: Two forest guards were arrested for allegedly molesting two minor girls at Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP) on Thursday. The girls called the police helpline after the men allegedly followed them near a lake, asked for their phone numbers and touched them inappropriately. Two held for molesting minor girls at Sanjay Gandhi National Park more

The accused, Umesh Markande and Prabhu Chormare, both around 35, had reportedly travelled from Aurangabad to Mumbai as tourists. The incident took place around 1.30 pm on November 26, when the girls were walking near a lake in the park’s Vanrai train area.

The accused allegedly followed them, sought their phone numbers and molested them. The girls then dialled the helpline number 100, following which the Nirbhaya Pathak team rushed to the spot and detained the two men. They were subsequently taken to the police station.

Kasturba police have registered a case under Sections 74, 78 and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Sections 8 and 12 of the POCSO Act.