MUMBAI: A businessman has been arrested for allegedly kidnapping and assaulting a real estate consultant over an ₹8 lakh investment in a property project, and extracting ₹1.52 lakh from him through cash and digital transfers. Bizman held for kidnapping consultant over ₹8L property investment more

The consultant was allegedly forced into an autorickshaw, taken to a cake shop in Jogeshwari East and held captive while money was transferred from his accounts using his phone and credit cards.

The incident took place on November 19. According to the complaint filed by Himanshu Anantray Mehta, a Chembur resident, three men accosted him in Bandra West, abused and assaulted him, and forced him into an autorickshaw. They took him to Vile Parle East, where they allegedly took ₹7,000 in cash from his pocket and transferred ₹67,000 through Google Pay to the account of the accused, Shailesh Ramesh Savardekar.

The men then took Mehta to a cake shop in Jogeshwari East, where they allegedly confined him and used his seized credit cards to make further transactions. They later let him go.

Mehta told police that he and Savardekar had invested in a real estate project in September 2025. Mehta put in ₹6 lakh, while Savardekar invested ₹8 lakh. The project was delayed due to a lack of documentation, prompting Savardekar to seek the return of ₹4 lakh.

As Savardekar had invested on Mehta’s suggestion, the latter had promised to repay him over time. Mehta paid him ₹2 lakh in instalments between March and August 2026.

Savardekar, who had allegedly collected money from others, then began threatening Mehta and demanding immediate repayment of the outstanding amount.