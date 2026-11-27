MUMBAI: A woman passenger was allegedly sexually assaulted by an unidentified man inside an unmanned ladies’ washroom at Ghatkopar railway station on Thursday night. The Kurla Government Railway Police (GRP) arrested the accused on Friday evening after examining CCTV footage to identify the suspect, who was seen leaving the washroom in a hurry and heading towards the Metro station. Woman sexually assaulted in Ghatkopar stn washroom

The incident came to light around 11.40 pm after the station master alerted the police that a woman with a head injury was waiting near the GRP office on platform 4. During a preliminary inquiry, she told GRP women personnel that she had come to the station with her daughter to catch a train to Khadavli.

The woman said she was using the ladies’ washroom at the CSMT end of platforms 2 and 3 when an unidentified man entered and allegedly assaulted her.

CCTV footage showed her entering the washroom around 11.12 pm and leaving at 11.22 pm. A suspicious person was seen entering from platform 2 and leaving hurriedly around 11.19 pm. He was later seen heading towards the Metro station.

The woman was taken to Rajawadi Hospital for medical examination. Her daughter was with her at the hospital.