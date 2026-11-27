Deputy chief minister and Pune district guardian minister Sunetra Pawar on Friday reviewed the Pune city, Pimpri-Chinchwad, and rural police forces in the wake of Wednesday’s armed attack outside the Shivajinagar court. She directed officials to take stringent action against criminal gangs, illegal weapons and drug mafias. She directed the police to strengthen intelligence-gathering mechanisms, act firmly against those carrying illegal weapons, the koyta gangs and drug mafias, and increase patrolling and security at public places. (HT PHOTO) more

Her remarks come amid mounting criticism from opposition leaders over the deterioration in Pune’s law-and-order situation.

“To ensure that such incidents do not recur, the police must give greater emphasis to preventive measures instead of taking action only after an incident has occurred,” she said.

She directed the police to strengthen intelligence-gathering mechanisms, act firmly against those carrying illegal weapons, the koyta gangs and drug mafias, and increase patrolling and security at public places. Sensitive areas should be monitored closely and checked regularly, she said.

“It would not be appropriate to question the efficiency of the entire police force over the Shivajinagar court incident.” While acknowledging that the attack was unfortunate, she expressed confidence that the force would improve its performance.

“Citizens will certainly see the authority and strong presence of the police force in the coming days,” she said.

Police commissioner Amitesh Kumar, Pimpri-Chinchwad police commissioner Vinay Kumar Choubey and Pune rural superintendent of police Sandeepkumar Gill, among other senior officers, attended the meeting.

Earlier, NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar had questioned the administrative capability of deputy chief minister and Pune guardian minister Sunetra. He suggested that instead of replacing her with the chief minister, Devendra Fadnavis, the government should empower Sunetra Pawar or appoint another capable leader if she is unable to fulfil her duties.

NCP (SP) MP Supriya Sule had initially urged Fadnavis to take over the guardianship of Pune.

Subsequently, Rohit offered a personal apology if his aggressive choice of words hurt Sunetra. Rohit also blamed the home department, headed by Fadnavis, for the situation and demanded that the state appoint a full-time home minister. He has also called for Pune police commissioner Amitesh Kumar to be replaced, alleging that the police have failed to provide adequate security to ordinary citizens.