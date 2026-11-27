“When I came to Dubai, the first 30 days were among the toughest days of my life,” he said, recalling how the pressure of finding a job in an unfamiliar city added to his struggles.

Taking to Instagram, Mehata shared a video marking three years since his move to Dubai.

An Indian CA left a six-figure salary job in Gurgaon and achieved two major financial milestones in Dubai within 3 years.

An Indian man who left behind a well-paying job in India to pursue better career opportunities in Dubai has shared how his life changed over the past three years. Jai Mehata, a 32-year-old chartered accountant from Rajasthan, recalled how his journey began with loneliness, uncertainty and homesickness before he went on to buy his first house and car in the UAE.

Leaving a well-paying job in India Speaking exclusively to HT.com, Mehata said he belongs to Kerpura, a small village in Khandela in Rajasthan’s Sikar district. A qualified chartered accountant, he started his professional journey as a credit manager at ICICI Bank and later worked as a finance analyst at a multinational company in Gurugram.

Despite earning a six-figure salary, Mehata decided to move to Dubai on November 26, 2023, to explore new career opportunities.

“Leaving a secure job and moving to a country where I didn’t know anyone was a big risk. But I wanted to challenge myself, grow professionally and see what I could build in a new environment,” he told HT.com.

(Also read: Indian expats carry 30-metre UAE flag at Dubai Run, feature in Crown Prince's video)

‘I remember sitting alone in a café, eating and crying’

Recalling his initial days in Dubai, Mehata said he lived in a shared apartment with four strangers and even struggled to find good vegetarian food.

“I remember sitting alone in a café, eating and crying because I wanted to be back home. I was also looking for a job, and the uncertainty made me question whether moving had been the right decision,” he said.

Mehata secured his first job in Dubai within 25 days of arriving. He now works as the finance head at a real estate company, overseeing finance, accounting, reporting, tax and compliance.

Buying his first house and car in Dubai Mehata said consistent savings, careful financial planning and the combined efforts of him and his wife, who is also a chartered accountant, helped them achieve their personal milestones.

“I avoided spending just to show off, while still maintaining a good lifestyle. I saved consistently and continued sending money home to support my family,” he said.

Advising Indians planning to move abroad, Mehata stressed the importance of financial planning, patience and having realistic expectations.

“Don’t assume everything will fall into place immediately. It takes patience, persistence and a willingness to start from scratch,” he told HT.com.