Russian woman compares Gurgaon skyline to Dubai, calls it her favourite city

A Russian woman has left social media amazed after posting a video comparing Gurgaon’s glittering skyline to Dubai. Taking to Instagram, the traveller named Viktoriia Kovan shared a night-time view of the city’s modern skyscrapers, illuminated highways and bustling neighbourhoods. A Russian woman shared a video comparing Gurgaon to Dubai, surprising viewers with her love for the city’s modern skyline.(Instagram/@meowvi.vi)

As the camera panned across the glass buildings and high-rise clusters, a text overlay appeared on the clip that read: “It is not Dubai, It is Gurgaon, India”.

The caption accompanying the post read: “My favourite city in India”. With this short yet enthusiastic remark, she expressed her fondness for the city known for its rapid urban expansion and multinational corporate presence.

Social media reacts to the praise

The video has received enthusiastic responses from Indian users as well as people living abroad. Many expressed pride over Gurgaon’s modern transformation and appreciated the recognition from an international visitor.

One viewer wrote, “Never thought a foreigner would say this about Gurgaon. Feeling proud”. A second user commented, “Finally someone is showing the good side of India to the world” while another added, “Gurgaon by night actually feels futuristic. Loving the vibes here”.

Several comments also compared the city to other global destinations. “Looks like a scene straight out of Singapore” a user remarked. Someone else noted, “I have lived in Dubai and trust me Gurgaon is growing faster than people realise”. Another Instagram user wrote, “Our cities have changed so much. Thanks for capturing it beautifully”. One more user expressed hope for further progress saying, “If infrastructure keeps improving like this, Gurgaon will be a world class city very soon”.

HT.com has reached out to the user for her comments. This story will be updated when a response is received.

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)