Russian woman claims she pays 1.2 lakh for 1 BHK in Gurgaon: ‘They say life in India is so cheap’

A video about “basic expenses” by a Russian woman, claiming to pay ₹120,000 for her accommodation, has taken social media by storm. In the footage, the woman says that one needs to have a “deep pocket” to have a comfortable life in India. The Russian woman has been living in India for the past two years. (Instagram/@meowvi.vi)

“Real facts, prepare your pockets to maintain a good lifestyle in Gurgaon,” Viktoriia Kovan wrote on Instagram while sharing a video about her expanses. The clip opens with a text insert that reads, “They say life in India is soooo cheap… Also, my basic monthly expenses in Gurugram.”

She claimed that she pays ₹120,000 for her accommodation, ₹1,000 per ride for Uber Black, ₹15,000 for electricity, ₹30,000 for shopping, ₹20,000 for medicine, and ₹40,000 for groceries.

Take a look at the post:

How did social media react?

An individual posted, “120000 for flat!??? You live in heaven or something?? Need a room tour ASAP.” Kovan responded, “I’m living in 1bhk,” adding that whatever she said in her video was true after being accused of “misleading her viewers.” She posted, “No, actually it’s true.”

The video prompted varied reactions, from surprise to slamming her. Responding to the criticism, Kovan replied, “Guys, I’m not complaining, just giving facts. That to maintain a good lifestyle you need to prepare your pockets.”

Another individual suggested, “Maybe take a regular Uber instead of a black? Find an apartment with lower rent if it’s too high? Most of these seem like active choices rather than the baseline? And this is coming from someone in Mumbai.” Kovan said, “I don't want to reduce my costs; I'm just telling the facts.”

A third remarked, “Medicine 20000? What? What are you suffering from?” and received the reply, “Air pollution.” A fourth wrote, “None of these expenses are ‘basic’ looooool. 1.5L on a 1bhk and 40k for groceries? If you choose to live extravagantly, that’s on you, ma’am.” Defending herself, the OP said, “I clearly wrote ‘my basic expenses’, it’s about my experience in India.”